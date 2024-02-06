Susan Smith Blackburn Prize Announces Finalists for 46th Annual Playwriting Award

In the world of theatre, the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, a prestigious award that honors women+ playwrights, has unveiled its ten finalists for the 46th annual edition. The selected plays stand out for their exceptionality in the realm of English-speaking theatre. This announcement comes after a rigorous selection process involving more than 200 submissions.

Prize Details and Ceremony

The finalists will be honored in a ceremony scheduled for March 11 at The Royal Court Theatre in London. The winner will be awarded $25,000 and a signed print by the celebrated artist Willem De Kooning. Additionally, the award committee may also bestow a Special Commendation of $10,000 and $5,000 for each finalist.

Legacy of the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize

The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, named after the American actor, feminist, and writer, was established in 1978. It aims to recognize and promote plays by women+ writers. Over the years, the prize has played a key role in increasing the production of plays by women+ and fostering the international exchange of such works.

Since its inception, the Prize has recognized over 500 plays. Many of its recipients have subsequently been awarded other major accolades, including the Pulitzer Prize in Drama. The selection process is extensive involving submissions from over 400 Source Theatres worldwide and requires multiple readings by an international committee before the finalists are chosen.

Past Winners and Notable Contributions

Among the notable winners of the past are playwrights like Annie Baker, Caryl Churchill, and Lynn Nottage. The 2023 winner, Sarah Mantell, and other finalists have made significant contributions to both theatre and television, further highlighting the impact and reach of this esteemed prize.