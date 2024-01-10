Surviving War and Finding Refuge: A Ukrainian Mother's Journey to the UK

In the heart of the unrelenting chaos of the Russian occupation, 32-year-old Ukrainian mother, Daria Sezonenka, made an audacious escape from her home city of Kherson, with her six-year-old son in tow. Their destination? The United Kingdom, under the protective umbrella of the Homes for Ukraine Programme.

A Mother's Tale of Survival

Sezonenka's tale is a chilling chronicle of life under Russian occupation. She narrated an incident where a Russian soldier, unflinching in his brutality, pointed a machine gun at her sleeping son during a house search. The constant barrage of bombardments that rocked Kherson, the inhumane treatment at checkpoints, and the heart-wrenching loss of friends to missile attacks and torture formed the grim backdrop of her existence.

The Road to Refuge

Her journey to the UK was punctuated with perils. Yet, she and her son found safety in Midlothian, Scotland, where a retired couple initially sponsored them. They provided a room and aided the mother-son duo in adapting to life in the UK. When their sponsorship ended, Sezonenka found new sponsors through the Midlothian Council and finally secured her own flat.

A Community Rallies

The local community's generosity knew no bounds—they rallied to raise funds for furniture and essentials for Sezonenka's new home. Sezonenka expressed profound gratitude for the outpouring of support and underscored the extraordinary kindness she has encountered. She hopes Scotland will become a sanctuary for more Ukrainians seeking refuge from the horrors of war.

The Homes for Ukraine Programme

The Homes for Ukraine Programme offers UK residents an opportunity to host Ukrainian refugees by providing a home for a minimum of six months. There are eligibility requirements for both hosts and Ukrainian beneficiaries, ensuring a smooth transition for those seeking safety on foreign shores.

Meanwhile, in Wexford and Enniscorthy, earmarked properties are being prepared to accommodate Ukrainian refugees. Each property's capacity and projected completion dates have been outlined. Amid this, the establishment of the Local Authority Integration Team and the call for an integration strategy have been highlighted. However, various councillors have voiced concerns and frustrations about the lack of accurate information and reports related to refugee accommodation.