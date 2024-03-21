Surrey Wildlife Trust Advocates for Immediate Peat Extraction Ban, Citing Climate Impact

Surrey Wildlife Trust is at the forefront of a significant environmental campaign, urging for enhanced transparency in the labelling of garden products containing 'hidden peat'. This call to action stems from the substantial release of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere during peat extraction processes, contributing to the escalating concerns of climate change. The trust's manager, Sarah Jordan, emphasizes the urgent need for consumers to be more conscious of their gardening choices, spotlighting the available alternatives to peat.

Peat and Climate Change: A Hidden Threat

Peat, a staple in the propagation of various plants due to its high nutrient content, poses a less visible yet significant threat to the environment. Its extraction from bogs has been linked to the release of approximately 31 million tonnes of carbon dioxide since 1990. With selling peat set to be banned by 2024, the professional sector's continued use of peat in certain products until 2030 has raised concerns. The trust is calling for an immediate halt to peat extraction and the ban of its horticultural use as soon as legislative processes permit.

Legislative Actions and Industry Movements

Responding to these environmental concerns, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has expressed commitment to ending the use of horticultural peat. Legislation is anticipated 'as soon as parliamentary time allows', following a notable reduction in peat use by half from 2020 to 2022. Additionally, the National Trust has made strides in combating climate change by serving peat-free mushrooms in its food outlets, a move aimed at protecting peatlands and reducing carbon footprints.

Looking Forward: The Path to Peat-Free Alternatives

The Surrey Wildlife Trust's campaign underscores the critical need for a shift towards sustainable gardening practices. By phasing out peat usage in the professional sector by 2026, or 2030 for specific applications like mushroom cultivation and young plant plugs, and prioritizing the protection of vulnerable or endangered plant species, the trust aims to foster a more environmentally conscious approach to gardening. As the conversation around peat and its alternatives continues to evolve, the collective efforts of environmental organizations, legislative bodies, and the community will be pivotal in mitigating climate change impacts.