Surrey Community’s Resilience in the Wake of Storm Henk: A Firsthand Account

In Surrey, the aftermath of Storm Henk was marked by the Thames River’s unexpected overflow, resulting in widespread flooding and shaking the core of the Chertsey Bourne area. The river levels remain high, but a gradual decline is noticeable. The Environment Agency is on high alert, closely monitoring the situation and advising residents to remain safe and vigilant of their surroundings.

The Impact of Flooding

Low-lying lands and roads, especially in the Free Prae Road area, continue to grapple with the flood’s repercussions. Notably, the River Thames at Staines and Egham, including Bell Weir and Penton Hook Locks, Runnymede, Hythe End, Pooley Green, Thorpe Lea, and east Egham, experienced significant flooding. The river’s current conditions, updated from January 1 to January 14, 2024, suggest strong stream flows and call for safety measures, particularly for boaters navigating the troubled waters.

Community’s Response to the Crisis

The aftermath of the flood saw hundreds of residents from Addlestone and Chertsey evacuated from their homes. The floodwaters had seeped into homes, submerging appliances in garages, and raising concerns about potential structural damages. However, the neighborhood’s WhatsApp group became a beacon of hope, facilitating early morning alerts about the rising water levels and serving as a hub for communication and coordination.

Collective Resilience Amid Adversities

Despite the adversities, the community’s spirit remained unbroken. Residents supported each other through the crisis, handling emergencies, such as medical incidents, and assisting with practical needs. This included the relocation of vehicles, safeguarding belongings, managing waste, and sharing daily chores like grocery shopping. The account of this collective resilience is captured through the lens of local reporter, Martina Lees, who experienced the flood firsthand with her family.

While the water has now subsided, Surrey County Council’s director of public health has cautioned about ongoing health risks due to harmful pollutants and contaminants in the floodwater. Advice is being shared about protective measures during clean-up efforts, hygiene practices, and the importance of mental health support for those impacted by the flooding.