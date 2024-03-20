Surgeon Wins £431,768 in Landmark Racial Discrimination Case Against NHS Trust

In a groundbreaking decision, Manuf Kassem, an associate specialist surgeon, was awarded £431,768 after an employment tribunal found he had been subjected to racial discrimination by North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust. The tribunal highlighted the trust's failure to adhere to its own policies and found evidence of differential treatment in disciplinary actions taken against Mr. Kassem, marking a significant moment in employment law and NHS practices.

Chronology of Events Leading to Tribunal

The case began in June 2017 when Mr. Kassem lodged a grievance against the trust, alleging bullying and racial prejudice. He claimed that patient safety was compromised, citing complications and avoidable deaths. Despite these serious allegations, a trust review did not identify any failings in care. However, Mr. Kassem's situation escalated when he was removed from an on-call emergency rota and his identity as a whistleblower was disclosed, leading to his isolation among colleagues.

In September 2018, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Mr. Kassem, fueled by allegations from several colleagues. These proceedings stretched over 17 months, but none of the allegations against Mr. Kassem were upheld. The tribunal later found that the investigation team had been biased, seeking only evidence that supported the allegations against Mr. Kassem while ignoring any exculpatory evidence.

Employment Tribunal's Findings

Employment Judge Trevor Morris pointed out the trust's breach of its own policy by not conducting informal discussions before taking formal disciplinary action. This deviation from protocol led to Mr. Kassem being treated differently, amounting to race discrimination. Additionally, the tribunal expressed surprise at Mr. Kassem's suspension from the on-call rota on safety grounds, especially since he was permitted to conduct private medical work and remained on the registrar rota at another NHS trust. Although further claims of victimisation and unauthorised wage deductions were not upheld, the tribunal's decision to award Mr. Kassem a substantial sum underscored the seriousness of the breach and the impact on Mr. Kassem's professional life.

Implications and Trust's Response

The trust acknowledged the tribunal's findings and stated it had conducted several internal and external reviews regarding the clinical case allegations. A dedicated employee relations investigations team has been appointed to prevent such incidents in the future. This case sets a precedent, emphasizing the importance of fair treatment and the protection of whistleblowers within the NHS. It serves as a reminder of the need for transparency, accountability, and adherence to policies designed to protect employees from discrimination and harassment.

This landmark ruling not only highlights the critical issue of racial discrimination within the NHS but also underscores the importance of supporting whistleblowers who raise concerns about patient safety. The trust's response and the tribunal's findings prompt a reflection on current practices and the necessity for systemic changes to ensure a fair and equitable workplace for all NHS employees. As this case reverberates through the healthcare sector, it serves as a call to action for organizations to re-evaluate their procedures and cultures, ensuring they align with principles of justice and equality.