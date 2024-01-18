Surge in Disrepair Claims Adds Financial Strain on Housing Revenue Account

In a recent report, a significant increase in disrepair claims by council tenants was highlighted, causing an unprecedented financial strain on the Housing Revenue Account (HRA). The HRA is primarily dependent on tenants’ rents to manage and repair council housing. Over the past two years, these claims have resulted in escalated legal costs and settlements post-proceedings, further burdening the HRA budget.

Rise in Disrepair Claims

The surge in disrepair claims is a cause for concern. The council has observed an alarming trend of tenants seeking legal assistance to file these claims. Consequently, the HRA, which is already under financial strain, is burdened with additional legal costs and settlement fees. The council has earmarked an extra £380,000 for the forthcoming fiscal year to fund two lawyers and to partially cover settlement costs.

Backlog of Repairs and Legal Predation

The council is currently examining the source of these claims and their potential link to the backlog of routine repairs, which spiked to over 9,000 due to the limited execution of emergency repairs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Martin Reid, the council’s assistant director for housing needs and supply, has voiced his apprehension over legal firms targeting vulnerable communities. He points out that tenants often receive less than half of the settlement, with law firms pocketing the majority of the payout.

Upcoming Council Meeting

The council’s Housing and New Homes Committee is set to discuss this issue in an upcoming meeting at Hove Town Hall. The meeting will be webcast on the council’s website, offering transparency and fostering informed discussions among the public. The council aims to find viable solutions to these issues and ensure a secure and satisfactory living environment for their tenants.