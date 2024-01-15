en English
Business

Superdrug’s Festive Sales Surge: A Tally of Strategic Investments and Customer Understanding

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
Superdrug's Festive Sales Surge: A Tally of Strategic Investments and Customer Understanding

Superdrug, a leading UK health and beauty retailer, has reported a significant sales boost during the Christmas trading period, with a total sales growth of 9.2% and like-for-like growth of 7.1% over the four weeks leading to December 30. The company saw a notable surge in demand for cosmetic products, with its Studio London brand driving a 20% rise in the cosmetics category. Fragrances and oral care products also posted strong trading figures.

The Christmas Sales Success

A crucial factor contributing to Superdrug’s festive success was the in-store services such as beauty treatments and piercings. These services experienced a 54% growth in December compared to the previous year, largely attributed to their expansion to around 500 shops. The Beauty Studio operation, offering services like eyebrow threading, also enjoyed a 20% year-on-year growth.

Understanding Customer Pressures

Superdrug’s CEO, Peter Macnab, attributed the robust sales to the brand’s cognizance of customer pressure arising from the increased living costs and its commitment to delivering quality, affordable products. The company’s own-brand sales rose by approximately 10%, indicating a customer preference for more cost-effective options.

Strategic Investments Pay Off

Superdrug’s strategic investments in store expansion, digital services, and innovation played a pivotal role in the sales increase. Macnab expressed thanks to the staff for their efforts in delivering competitive offerings to shoppers. The company also revealed plans for a permanent price reduction on over 150 everyday and essential items, making shopping more affordable for customers.

In addition to in-store successes, Superdrug experienced a 74% increase in online app sales year-on-year in December. The company also opened a new 6,000 sq ft store in Brent Cross Shopping Centre, creating 45 new jobs, and launched a new VIP rewards tier.

Business United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

