Business

Superdrug Celebrates Significant Sales Surge Over Christmas Period

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:44 am EST
Superdrug Celebrates Significant Sales Surge Over Christmas Period

Superdrug, a leading health and beauty retailer, has reported a significant surge in sales over the Christmas period. The four weeks leading up to December 30, 2023, saw total sales rise by a substantial 9.2%, while like-for-like (LFL) sales increased by 7.1%. The company’s own brand products marked a 10% increase in sales compared to the previous year, highlighting consumers’ growing preference for quality, yet affordable products.

Soaring Sales in Cosmetics and Gift Sets

Studio London, Superdrug’s own cosmetics range, played a pivotal role in this sales growth. The range contributed to a 20% growth in the cosmetics category, allowing Superdrug to achieve its highest market share in mass-market cosmetics in a decade at 40%. The retailer also witnessed a surge in sales of gift sets and fragrance sets during the peak trading weeks leading up to Christmas.

The Standout Product: Superdrug ProCare Water Flosser

The Superdrug ProCare Water Flosser, introduced in the third quarter, emerged as a standout product. It outsold its branded counterparts, frequently selling out during the Black Friday sales. The success of this product emphasises Superdrug’s commitment to providing quality healthcare products that are both effective and affordable.

Expansion and Growth: Beauty Studio and Online Services

Superdrug also expanded their Beauty Studio services, adding a new studio in Jersey and reaching a milestone of 500 piercing stores. The Beauty Studio saw a 54% increase in piercing services in December compared to the previous year, indicating a growing demand for such services. Online sales through Superdrug’s app saw a remarkable jump of 74%, and the company welcomed 127,000 new registrations for its Health & Beautycard. CEO Peter Macnab expressed satisfaction with the Christmas sales performance and reiterated the company’s commitment to providing affordable health and beauty products.

Superdrug’s market growth can also be attributed to the introduction of VIP Rewards for Health & Beautycard members and continued investment in store expansion and digital services. This strategic move demonstrates Superdrug’s commitment to rewarding customer loyalty while also focusing on digital expansion.

Business United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

