Supercell Thunderstorm Wreaks Havoc in Greater Manchester

A rare supercell thunderstorm swept across Tameside in Greater Manchester, causing extensive damage to roughly 100 properties. This unusual weather event, characterized by a persistently rotating updraft, tore roofs and chimneys from homes and shattered windows. The storm, a dramatic display of Mother Nature’s power, struck on Wednesday night, followed by another supercell thunderstorm over Morecambe Bay in Lancashire on Thursday morning, bringing with it hail, frequent lightning, and forceful winds.

Unleashing the Fury of the Storm

The impact of the storm was profound, with the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO) rating it as a T5 on the International Tornado Intensity Scale, indicating a level of destruction halfway up the scale. This supercell thunderstorm, the strongest to hit the UK in nearly two decades, harks back to the damaging tornado in Birmingham in 2005 that resulted in £40 million in damages and injured 39 people.

Anticipating Further Weather Disruptions

The Met Office, the UK’s national weather service, has issued multiple weather warnings for the upcoming weekend, including yellow warnings for rain, snow, and wind across different regions of the country. These warnings are in anticipation of potential travel disruptions and power cuts, particularly in Northern Scotland, Southern Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales. The weather system bringing these conditions, however, is expected to be less intense than the previous Storm Gerrit.

A Break in the Storm?

Looking ahead, the Met Office forecasts a shift in weather patterns through mid-January, with more settled and colder conditions becoming likely. This change, however, might not come soon enough for commuters using the High Speed 1 line between London and Kent, who are currently experiencing delays and cancellations due to flooding in a tunnel, a situation that is also affecting Eurostar trains.