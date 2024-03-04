Sunset Tower's New Dawn: British Investors Revive Iconic LA Building as Luxury Hotel

On Sunset Boulevard, a beacon of Art Deco design, the Sunset Tower, has caught the eye of British investors aiming to transform the once vibrant but now desolate building into a luxury hotel. The St. James's Club, known for its exclusive properties in London and Antigua, envisions the Sunset Tower as a private townhouse for the international traveler, blending historic charm with modern luxury. This ambitious $25-million renovation project could see the hotel welcoming guests by fall 1986, reviving the building's lost grandeur.

From Decadence to Decay

In its heyday during the early 20th century, Sunset Tower was a symbol of opulence, housing affluent residents who were drawn to its European decor and panoramic views of Los Angeles. However, a series of ownership changes and failed development plans led to the building's decline. Attempts to redevelop the property into condominiums and then a hotel floundered, leaving Sunset Tower largely vacant and its distinctive interior features either removed or stolen. The building's tumultuous history is marked by legal battles and ownership disputes, which only recently resolved, clearing the way for the St. James's Club to step in.

A New Vision for an Old Gem

The St. James's Club, backed by financier Peter de Savary, plans to restore Sunset Tower to its original elegance. The renovation aims to recreate the ornamental interior that defined the building when it first opened in 1931, adjusting room configurations to meet modern standards while preserving the historical essence. David Becker, an official of the club, expressed the desire to create a space that resonates with charisma, a quality inherent to the Sunset Tower. Architect David Lawrence Gray, now collaborating with the St. James's Club, shares the enthusiasm for the building's potential, highlighting the project as a significant effort to revive a notable structure with the necessary financial backing.

Challenges and Community Concerns

Despite the optimistic outlook, concerns about the project's viability loom, particularly regarding the potential oversaturation of hotel rooms in West Hollywood. James Wohl, a former tenant and developer of the building, voiced apprehensions about the competitive hotel market in the area. However, West Hollywood officials, including Councilman Alan Viterbi, argue that past studies have underscored a need for more hotel accommodations, suggesting that the Sunset Tower project could fulfill an existing demand rather than exacerbate competition. Additionally, the project includes plans to build a parking structure on an adjacent park site, proposing an upgraded park atop the garage to benefit both the hotel and the community, pending approval from local authorities.

As the St. James's Club moves forward with its plans, the Sunset Tower stands at the precipice of a new era. This restoration effort not only signifies a potential revival for the iconic building but also raises questions about preservation, development, and the balance between nostalgia and progress in a city renowned for its historical landmarks and cultural heritage. The Sunset Tower's transformation could serve as a testament to the enduring allure of Los Angeles' architectural past while adapting to the evolving needs of its future inhabitants.