Business

Sunderland to Welcome New Developments in 2024, Boosting Food, Drink, and Nightlife Scene

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
Sunderland, a city known for its rich cultural tapestry and vibrant nightlife, is preparing to add a new chapter to its story. The city is eagerly anticipating the unveiling of The Sheepfolds Stables, a development nourished by a £3 million investment from BDN, a local architecture firm. This innovative project, set to open in the spring or summer of 2024, breathes new life into a site that once bustled with the energy of working horses.

Reviving the Past, Building the Future

The Sheepfolds Stables project is a testament to the city’s commitment to revitalizing its spaces while paying homage to its history. The development will become a gastronomic haven, hosting a variety of food and drink establishments that reflect the city’s diverse culinary scene. Among these new businesses will be The Calabash Tree, Scream for Pizza, Vito’s Osteria, and the cocktail bar Yem.

Adding to this exciting mix is Propa, a venture by Hairy Biker Si King, promising a unique dining experience that encapsulates the spirit of Sunderland. As these establishments take root, they will not only add to the city’s food and drink repertoire but also generate economic activity and employment opportunities.

A New Chapter for High Street West

Meanwhile, High Street West is set to celebrate the launch of the 3 Stories bar and nightclub, a project that repurposes the old JJB Sports building. This enterprise retains the building’s historical legacy, with the front facade modeled after the original tiling found on the Pann Lane side.

Named ‘3 Stories,’ the venue is a nod to the building’s three floors and its heritage as the former Three Crowns pub. Spanning three levels, it will offer a bar with food, a nightclub, and a rooftop bar. This venture is poised to invigorate Sunderland’s nightlife, offering residents and visitors a new venue to eat, drink, and socialize.

As the city of Sunderland welcomes these new developments in 2024, residents can look forward to a year of culinary exploration and vibrant nightlife. The Sheepfolds Stables and 3 Stories are more than just establishments; they are symbols of Sunderland’s continuous evolution and commitment to preserving its rich history while embracing the new.

Business United Kingdom
