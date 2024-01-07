en English
Sunderland Set for Transformation with Proposed $450M Film Studio Development

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:48 am EST
A spectacular $450 million film studio development, with potential to reshape the economic and cultural landscape of Sunderland, is in the pipeline.

The Sunderland City Council has received a hybrid planning application for this ambitious project, proposed for the erstwhile Crown Works site in Pallion, near the Northern Spire bridge.

A collaborative venture between Fulwell 73, Cain International, and the council, the project, named FulwellCain, aims to construct one of Europe’s largest TV and filmmaking studios.

Revitalizing the Region

Upon completion, the film studio development is expected to generate significant economic benefits for the region, potentially creating thousands of jobs and injecting millions of pounds into the local economy.

The project, with its multi-faceted infrastructure, serves as a beacon of hope for the region’s employment prospects. The proposed development plans include the construction of four sound stages, production offices, support workshops, a gateway building, parking facilities, a substation, and a waste center, all part of the initial phase.

Ensuring a balance between development and sustainability, the project also includes an on-site center for recycling materials, aiming to reduce its ecological footprint. A prominent landmark, the ‘gatehouse’, is planned to serve both as a security checkpoint and a distinctive architectural feature.

Future Prospects

In addition to the immediate structures, the application seeks outline approval for subsequent phases. These encompass additional studio facilities, a ‘vendors village’ for supporting businesses, a technical education academy, and the conversion of an existing red brick printworks building. Temporary approval has also been requested for backlot filming infrastructure.

With the potential to see spades in the ground by 2024 and completion by 2027, the project promises to boost local employment and training opportunities, while enhancing public transport and active travel options.

The vibrant and evolving cityscape of Sunderland is set to be transformed, positioning it as a prime destination for high-end film and TV production. A decision on the application is expected by March 18, 2024, following a public consultation period.

Business United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

