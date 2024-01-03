Sunderland Extends Free Parking Initiative into 2024 Amid Cost of Living Crisis

In a period marked by financial instability and heightened concern over the cost of living, the City Council of Sunderland has made an important move to ease the burden on visitors. The ‘Free After 3pm’ parking initiative, a program providing 265 free parking spaces after 3pm from Monday to Friday at five surface car parks, will continue into 2024. This decision represents a much-needed relief for many in the midst of the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Sunderland’s Parking Initiative: A Lifeline for Local Businesses

The car parks benefiting from this initiative are Tatham Street, Nile Street, West Wear Street, Charles Street, and Gorse Road. Conveniently situated within a five to ten-minute walk from the city centre, these car parks are ideally located to encourage more people to visit the heart of the city. The continuation of the free parking initiative is not only a boon to visitors but also a supportive measure for local businesses and their employees.

A Balanced Approach

One of the defining features of the council’s decision is the balanced approach it reveals. While committed to sustainable travel goals, the council is also mindful of the need for economic support, particularly in the city centre. Extending the ‘Free After 3pm’ program aligns with this balanced viewpoint, easing the financial load on visitors while encouraging an influx of potential customers for local businesses.

The Value of Parking in Sunderland

Councillor Kevin Johnston underscored the importance of this initiative. Highlighting the value of parking in Sunderland, he stressed the critical role these savings play for visitors, especially in light of the current financial climate. The continuation of the ‘Free After 3pm’ program is, therefore, a testament to the council’s dedication to the city’s residents and visitors, providing tangible support in a time of economic uncertainty.

