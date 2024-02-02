Sunderland Council to Review Plans for Major Affordable Housing Development

A pivotal decision awaits Sunderland City Council's Planning and Highways Committee as they are set to review plans for a substantial affordable housing development in the Hendon area of the city. The proposed site, which was cleared in the 1990s, has been primed for redevelopment ever since the council's cabinet greenlit a comprehensive redevelopment agreement in 2020.

Imminent Affordable Housing for Hendon's Residents

Thirteen Housing Group Ltd, the proposing entity, first unveiled the plans for the construction of 103 homes on the brownfield site in May 2022. While the initial proposal leaned towards utilizing modern methods of construction, the revised plans feature a blend of traditional homes. The development is set to feature an amalgamation of two-bedroom bungalows, two-bedroom houses, three-bedroom houses, and four-bedroom houses, all available for affordable rent.

A Growth in Sunderland's Affordable Housing Sector

The council's planning officers have endorsed the project, spotlighting its potential to significantly bolster the city's affordable housing availability and choice. This development, if approved, is poised to make a marked contribution to Sunderland's affordable housing sector.

Developers' Contributions to the Community

To add to the project's community impact, the developers have pledged financial contributions towards local education, allotment provision, and ecological mitigation. This commitment is part of the section 106 process, a step that reinforces the developers' alignment with the community's interests.

The committee's decision on the application is eagerly awaited and will be announced during their next meeting on Monday, February 5. The green light could see construction work commence as early as Spring 2024. The detailed plans are accessible on Sunderland City Council's planning portal under the reference: 22/00970/FUL.