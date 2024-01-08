en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Sunbeam Plant Revival: Pedestrianisation Plan Marks New Chapter in Wolverhampton’s Historic Site

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:19 am EST
Sunbeam Plant Revival: Pedestrianisation Plan Marks New Chapter in Wolverhampton’s Historic Site

In a fresh stride towards the revitalisation of Wolverhampton’s historic Sunbeam plant, Paragon Living Space Limited has submitted a new application to pedestrianise Paul Street. This marks a significant step in the ambitious residential and commercial development project, a venture that has experienced its fair share of hurdles over the past 15 years.

Reviving the Sunbeam Legacy

The Sunbeam plant, once a thriving cycle factory, has been the subject of numerous redevelopment proposals. However, the journey to its full transformation has been anything but smooth. The former developers, QED, faced an unfortunate downfall when they fell into administration, leaving the project in a state of suspended animation with only 35 of the proposed 116 flats completed.

A New Chapter with Paragon Living Space

Now, Paragon Living Space Limited, in its commitment to ensuring the completion of the development, has undertaken a major step towards breathing new life into the historic site. The firm’s recent application centres around the pedestrianisation of Paul Street, an initiative that includes landscaping and public realm improvements, aimed at enhancing the overall aesthetic and functionality of the area.

The Road Ahead

Nathan Halloran, a Senior Planner representing Paragon Living Space, presented the application’s details to Wolverhampton Council’s planning department. He emphasised the legacy issues associated with the site’s partial completion and expressed the firm’s intent to fully realise the residential scheme. As Wolverhampton’s historic site embarks on this new chapter, the promise of a fully revived Sunbeam plant holds much anticipation for the city’s future.

0
United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
54 seconds ago
Colchester Quizmaster Raises Nearly £100,000 for Charity Through Decade of Trivia Events
On the first Monday of each month, a crowd of trivia enthusiasts gathers at the Purple Dog pub in Colchester, eagerly anticipating the evening’s quiz. The man at the helm of this thriving trivia night is Chris Hunt, a dedicated quizmaster who has been hosting these events since 2011. Over the past decade, Chris has
Colchester Quizmaster Raises Nearly £100,000 for Charity Through Decade of Trivia Events
Historic Royal Hospital in Wolverhampton Morphs into Affordable Homes for Over 55s
2 mins ago
Historic Royal Hospital in Wolverhampton Morphs into Affordable Homes for Over 55s
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
3 mins ago
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
From London's Hustle to Stratford's Serenity: The Johnstons' Pursuit of Peace
1 min ago
From London's Hustle to Stratford's Serenity: The Johnstons' Pursuit of Peace
Colchester Pub Ordered to Pay Over £5,000 to Ex-Employees
2 mins ago
Colchester Pub Ordered to Pay Over £5,000 to Ex-Employees
Lancashire Courts Tackle New Year's Crime Wave
2 mins ago
Lancashire Courts Tackle New Year's Crime Wave
Latest Headlines
World News
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
1 min
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
2 mins
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
2 mins
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
3 mins
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
4 mins
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
7 mins
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
7 mins
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
Matthew Stafford's Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot
8 mins
Matthew Stafford's Anticipated Return to Detroit as Rams Secure Playoff Spot
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
9 mins
The Lifesaving Power of Conversation: Lessons from a London Rail Worker
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
10 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
60 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app