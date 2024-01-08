Sunbeam Plant Revival: Pedestrianisation Plan Marks New Chapter in Wolverhampton’s Historic Site

In a fresh stride towards the revitalisation of Wolverhampton’s historic Sunbeam plant, Paragon Living Space Limited has submitted a new application to pedestrianise Paul Street. This marks a significant step in the ambitious residential and commercial development project, a venture that has experienced its fair share of hurdles over the past 15 years.

Reviving the Sunbeam Legacy

The Sunbeam plant, once a thriving cycle factory, has been the subject of numerous redevelopment proposals. However, the journey to its full transformation has been anything but smooth. The former developers, QED, faced an unfortunate downfall when they fell into administration, leaving the project in a state of suspended animation with only 35 of the proposed 116 flats completed.

A New Chapter with Paragon Living Space

Now, Paragon Living Space Limited, in its commitment to ensuring the completion of the development, has undertaken a major step towards breathing new life into the historic site. The firm’s recent application centres around the pedestrianisation of Paul Street, an initiative that includes landscaping and public realm improvements, aimed at enhancing the overall aesthetic and functionality of the area.

The Road Ahead

Nathan Halloran, a Senior Planner representing Paragon Living Space, presented the application’s details to Wolverhampton Council’s planning department. He emphasised the legacy issues associated with the site’s partial completion and expressed the firm’s intent to fully realise the residential scheme. As Wolverhampton’s historic site embarks on this new chapter, the promise of a fully revived Sunbeam plant holds much anticipation for the city’s future.