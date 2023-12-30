Sultan of Brunei Stresses 21st Century Skills for Students, Eyeing Brunei Vision 2035

Emphasizing the indispensability of 21st century skills, His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam addressed higher education students during a gathering at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, UK. This event, attended by over 1,200 Bruneian citizens and residents, including students and government officials, was a testament to the strong ties between Brunei and the UK.

Unveiling the Vision for Brunei’s Future

The Sultan’s speech, or titah, underscored the importance of skills such as innovativeness, effective communication, collaboration, critical thinking, and adaptability in shaping Brunei’s workforce and realizing Brunei Vision 2035. This vision is a national initiative aimed at ensuring that by 2035, Brunei is recognized for the accomplishment of its well-educated and highly skilled people.

A Call to Uphold Values and Embrace Opportunities

Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah urged students to utilize their study abroad opportunities to develop a noble character and broad ideas. He emphasized the balance between achieving academic excellence and maintaining high discipline, tech-savviness, and strong moral principles. The students were reminded to stay true to Bruneian values and prioritize personal safety in their activities abroad.

Fostering Cooperation and Celebrating Cultural Heritage

The event saw a high tea reception, Al-Quran recitation, and presentations to His Majesty symbolizing cooperation between Brunei and the UK. In a heartwarming display of cultural pride, a nasyid performance was held, praying for the Sultan’s well-being. The Brunei Students’ Union shed light on their commitment to the Malay Islamic Monarchy (MIB) philosophy and their efforts to strengthen friendships and uphold Bruneian identity.

