Suki Waterhouse Calls Out French Fashion Snobbery amid AI Modeling Concerns

British model, singer, and actress, Suki Waterhouse, has called out the French fashion scene for being overly judgmental. Waterhouse, known for her work with renowned brands like Hugo Boss and Burberry, was allegedly cancelled from a Fendi fashion show due to what she perceives as French snobbery. The incident came to light when she shared her experiences on her newly launched YouTube channel.

Unrealistic Expectations in the Fashion Industry

Waterhouse recounted an incident where she was dismissed from a show after arriving for a fitting looking ‘too scruffy’ and not having shaved her legs following a flight. This anecdote is part of a broader discussion about the unrealistic expectations that the fashion industry imposes on models. Like Waterhouse, other British models, including Lily Cole and Edie Campbell, have criticized the industry for cancelling models who are deemed ‘too fat.’

Pressure to Conform

Waterhouse has been vocal about the pressure to conform to certain standards in the modeling world. Her experiences shed light on the pervasive issue of body shaming and the lack of inclusivity in the fashion industry. These issues are not confined to French fashion; Edie Campbell, a model known for her work with Chanel and Hermes, revealed she was told she was ‘too big’ to open a show at Milan Fashion Week. In this case, ‘too big’ referred to her body size, not her fame.

AI Models: A Potential Solution or Further Complication?

Simultaneously, the modeling industry is experiencing a surge in the use of artificial intelligence. Brands like Levi’s, Louis Vuitton, and Nike are partnering with AI modeling companies. This trend raises its own set of concerns, such as potential violations of models’ rights, a lack of transparency, and the impact on diversity. AI-generated models, like Shudu, have sparked controversy over their use by brands, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing conversation about the future of the fashion industry.