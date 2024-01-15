en English
International Relations

Suella Braverman Joins Rally Marking 100 Days Since Hamas Attack

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
Suella Braverman Joins Rally Marking 100 Days Since Hamas Attack

Former Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, joined a sea of thousands in Trafalgar Square, London, marking 100 days since a harrowing attack by Hamas and expressing solidarity with Israel. The rally, a testament to unity and resilience, served as a platform for Braverman’s call for the return of hostages held by Hamas, an issue that has stirred international concern. Braverman, dismissed from her role in November for unauthorized comments on police chiefs, was hailed by attendees for her unwavering support.

A Confluence of Voices

The event, characterized by the fervor of shared resolve, featured an array of speakers including Israeli ambassador Tzipi Hotovely, UK special envoy Lord Pickles, and Labour MP Christian Wakeford. Each of these figures underscored the plight of the estimated 130 hostages, emphasizing the urgency of their release. Their speeches resonated deeply with the crowd, echoing the sentiment of solidarity and determination to bring the hostages home.

Messages of Support from High Places

The rally was further elevated by a video message from Israeli President Isaac Herzog. The President expressed his gratitude towards UK figures, including King Charles III, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, for their steadfast support. This acknowledgment of solidarity by London over the last 100 days served as a significant highlight of the event.

Minor Counter-Protest and Arrests

Despite the overarching unity, the rally saw a small counter-protest by the Neturei Karta group, a Jewish sect known for their opposition to Zionism. This led to two arrests, one for tearing up a sign and another for shouting antisemitic abuse, marring the otherwise peaceful demonstration.

As the rally concluded, it left behind impressions of strong solidarity, a shared sense of urgency, and hope for the release of the hostages. It served as a testament to the unwavering international support for Israel in these challenging times, and the collective desire to see the hostages returned safely.

International Relations Terrorism United Kingdom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

