Sue and Noel Radford Announce First Book Revealing Untold Stories of the UK’s Largest Family

In a recent announcement that has delighted fans, Sue and Noel Radford, the stars of the popular reality TV show ’22 Kids and Counting,’ unveiled their first book titled ‘The Radfords: Making Life Count.’ Known for their unique life with the largest family in the UK, the Radfords’ book is set to hit the shelves on February 29, 2024, perfectly timed for Mother’s Day.

The Radfords: Making Life Count

Revealing the news on their Instagram account, the couple expressed their enthusiasm about sharing ‘never before seen details’ about their extraordinary journey. From their first meeting to every pregnancy, birth, and beyond, the book will offer an intimate look into the Radfords’ life. Amid the anticipation, the couple promised both new stories and familiar details, catering to fans who have followed their journey on television.

Fan Response

The announcement has sparked a wave of support from fans, with many expressing eagerness to pre-order the book. The promise of unique insights into the Radfords’ life has fans excited, with suggestions for book signings already flooding in.

Britain’s Biggest Family

Sue and Noel Radford are the parents of 22 children and have 14 grandchildren, making them Britain’s biggest family. Their TV show, ’22 Kids and Counting,’ gives viewers a glimpse into their day-to-day lives. But ‘The Radfords: Making Life Count’ promises to go even deeper, offering readers a candid and personal view of the Radfords’ journey from being a couple to becoming the UK’s largest family.