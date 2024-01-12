en English
Safety

Substantial Rockfall Closes Popular Coastal Footpath in Pembrokeshire

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:14 pm EST
Substantial Rockfall Closes Popular Coastal Footpath in Pembrokeshire

On January 11, the tranquility of the scenic coastal footpath in Pembrokeshire, Wales was shattered as a substantial rockfall occurred, leading to its immediate closure. The incident unfolded above the entrance to an old railway tunnel repurposed as a walking route, linking the charming hamlets of Saundersfoot and Wiseman’s Bridge. The collapse discharged a large volume of earth and rocks onto the tunnel entrance and the adjacent beach, severing metal railings along the path and rendering it unsafe for pedestrians.

Local Authorities and Safety Measures

Local authorities were swift to respond, establishing a closure of the affected footpath to avert potential accidents. The closure has, for now, disrupted the continuity of the popular coastal walking path, a staple for residents and tourists alike. The enormity of the debris, coupled with the danger it posed, led a local resident to express relief that the incident occurred without causing any injuries.

Not the First Rockfall

This incident is not the first time the area has witnessed a rockfall. In November, during the onslaught of Storm Ciaran, another significant collapse occurred nearby. The frequency of such incidents has raised concerns about the overall stability of the area, prompting questions about potential geological risks.

Caution Advised for Alternate Route

In the wake of the closure, a temporary detour has been arranged over the cliff for those wishing to continue their journey. However, the Hean Castle Estate, responsible for managing the land, has issued a warning. They have cautioned that this alternate route could also be affected pending further geological inspections, advising walkers to tread carefully on their scenic sojourns until the area has been given the all-clear.

Safety United Kingdom Weather
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Safety

