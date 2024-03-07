Stunning Turn-Key Family Home in Rathangan, Co. Kildare Hits Market for €390,000

Located in the charming area of Rathangan, Co. Kildare, a stunning four-bedroom detached home has recently been listed for sale, capturing the attention of potential buyers seeking a blend of modern living and convenience. Estate agent Alan Lima showcased the property, situated at 8 Yellow Lough Park, through a captivating video on TikTok, highlighting its proximity to local amenities and its energy-efficient features, including a B1 BER rating and solar panels.

Key Features and Interior Design

The property promises a welcoming atmosphere starting from its large driveway, leading to an inviting entrance hall adorned with mirrors. The ground floor unveils a spacious sitting room painted in soothing grey tones, complemented by wooden flooring and abundant natural light streaming through a large bay window. A noteworthy addition is the hidden storage drawers, enhancing the room's functionality without compromising style. Adjacent to the sitting room, a small bathroom offers convenience, while the kitchen and dining area beckon with bright, airy spaces, white cabinets, and modern appliances. A utility room and a sunroom with skylights further enrich the home's appeal, ensuring a blend of comfort and practicality.

Comfortable Living Spaces Upstairs

Ascending the grey-carpeted stairs, the top floor houses four bedrooms, each designed with comfort in mind. The master bedroom boasts wooden flooring, fitted wardrobes, and an ensuite bathroom, offering a private retreat for the homeowners. The remaining bedrooms, including another double and two slightly smaller rooms, share access to a well-appointed main bathroom, ensuring ample space for family and guests. The attention to detail in each room underscores the property's turn-key status, ready to welcome its new occupants.

Outdoor Elegance and Strategic Location

The back garden of this Rathangan home is nothing short of an entertainer's dream, featuring extensive paving perfect for hosting gatherings. Its design not only complements the interior's elegance but also offers a tranquil outdoor space for relaxation and leisure. The property's location further enhances its appeal, being within walking distance to Rathangan village center, close to schools, and with easy access to the M7 motorway. This strategic positioning combines the tranquility of suburban living with the convenience of urban amenities, making it an ideal choice for families looking for a balance of both.

This turn-key family home in Rathangan, Co. Kildare, represents a unique opportunity for those seeking a blend of modern design, comfort, and strategic location. With its comprehensive features, energy-efficient solutions, and proximity to amenities, it stands as an attractive proposition in the current real estate market. As potential buyers consider their options, this property undoubtedly sets a benchmark for quality living in one of Ireland's serene locales.