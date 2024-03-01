Stunning Inverness Home with Unmatched City Views Hits Market for £220,000

Discover the allure of city living with unparalleled views in Inverness. A two-bedroom apartment, boasting open city and Ben Wyvis vistas, has just been listed for £220,000. This property offers a glimpse into the luxurious side of Inverness living, combining modern amenities with breathtaking scenery.

Exquisite Interior and Layout

Upon entering, visitors are greeted by a spacious hallway leading to an open plan lounge and kitchen, two double bedrooms with balconies, and two bathrooms. Storage needs are met with two generous cupboards, one housing the boiler. The lounge, featuring Karndean flooring, opens onto a balcony through French doors, offering a serene spot to enjoy the cityscape. The kitchen is a modern chef's dream with gloss units, quartz worktops, and integrated appliances, including an eye-level oven and microwave, fridge freezer, dishwasher, and washing machine.

Comfortable and Bright Bedrooms

The master bedroom, with its plush carpeting, features a double integral wardrobe and an en-suite shower room. A south-facing balcony off this room provides tranquil woodland views. The en-suite comes equipped with modern fixtures and a window for natural light. The second bedroom, also a double, includes a wardrobe and a front-facing balcony that captures the Inverness skyline, offering residents a daily panorama. The main bathroom continues the theme of luxury with stylish tiling, a P-shaped bath with mains shower, and high-quality fittings.

Prime Location and Convenience

Located on Druid Temple Road, this apartment is strategically positioned for easy access to the Southern Distributor Road and is just a stone's throw away from Inshes Retail Park. Its location combines the tranquility of suburbia with the convenience of city living, making it an ideal choice for those seeking the best of both worlds.

This listing not only reflects the growing appeal of Inverness as a place to live but also highlights the current trends in the real estate market. With properties like this coming onto the market, it's clear that Inverness offers a unique blend of natural beauty, modern living, and convenience. Whether you're drawn to the stunning views or the high-spec amenities, this apartment is a testament to the vibrant lifestyle that awaits in Inverness.