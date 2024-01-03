Study Reveals Major Challenges for Content Professionals

An illuminating joint research study conducted in October 2023 by Canto and Ascend2, has shed light on prevailing challenges faced by content professionals in businesses. The study, a calculated survey of 375 professionals in the United States and the United Kingdom, reveals two primary hurdles: the burgeoning demand for content across diverse channels, and the struggle to secure sufficient budgets for content creation and management.

Increasing Pace of Content Demand

The results of the study present a stark image of the pressure on content creators. More than half of the participants, approximately 51%, identified the pace of content demand as a major challenge. With the evolution of multiple platforms, the need for fresh, engaging content is growing exponentially. This increased demand puts significant strain on content creators, who are expected to produce high-quality material at an accelerated pace.

Budget Allocation: A Significant Issue

Further compounding these challenges is the second hurdle identified by the survey: budget allocation. A significant 43% of the surveyed professionals flagged this as a major concern. In an era where content is king, the ironic reality is that adequate funding for its creation and management often falls short. The financial constraints are a significant roadblock for content professionals striving to meet the ever-growing content demand across various platforms.

Implications for Marketing Strategies

These findings have far-reaching implications for marketing strategies, particularly for small businesses facing budget constraints. The pressure to produce more material for a diverse range of platforms necessitates innovative approaches. Embracing the power of social media, leveraging content marketing, exploring influencer collaborations, optimizing websites for search engines, and collaborating with local partners are some strategies that can help overcome these challenges.

Ultimately, the study underscores the need for marketing leaders to understand the issues their teams face and prioritize projects effectively. It also highlights the necessity of tying content efforts to growth in pipeline lead generation and revenue to secure executive investment and prove content’s value.