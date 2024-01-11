en English
Education

Study Challenges Perception of Socioeconomic Advantage in School Admissions

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:56 am EST
In a remarkable shift from conventional thinking, recent research has indicated that top comprehensive schools in certain areas of England are more likely to enrol middle-class students than grammar schools. The study, conducted by the Sutton Trust, discloses that over 150 high-performing comprehensive schools have a higher ratio of socially advantaged students compared to the average grammar school. This finding challenges the prevalent belief that grammar schools usually have a more socioeconomically privileged student body.

Disparity in School Admissions

The research reveals a disparity in admissions, with a notable gap in the proportion of children eligible for free school meals in these top comprehensive schools compared to their catchment areas. This implies that pupils from less affluent backgrounds are less likely to secure a place in these top state schools, even if they reside within close proximity. The study exposes the nuanced contours of social selectivity in school admissions, a reality that starkly contrasts with the popular perception of grammar schools as bastions of middle-class privilege.

Factors Influencing Social Selectivity

The Sutton Trust has identified several factors contributing to this imbalance. High property prices around top-rated state schools and convoluted admissions policies have been flagged as significant contributors to this social selectivity. The study suggests that these conditions create an environment in which access to quality education becomes increasingly stratified by socioeconomic status, thereby compromising the principle of equal opportunity in education.

Call for a Review of Admission Policies

In light of these findings, the Sutton Trust is urging the government to reevaluate the current school admissions code. The objective of this proposed review is to ensure that the demographic composition of students in state secondary schools more accurately reflects the socioeconomic makeup of their local communities. The Trust advocates for a more equitable distribution of educational opportunities among pupils from diverse social backgrounds, and a reassessment of admission policies is seen as a crucial step towards achieving this aim. The research underscores the urgent necessity for a thorough examination of these policies to address potential biases and ensure that all students, irrespective of their socioeconomic status, have equal access to quality education.

Education Social Issues United Kingdom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

