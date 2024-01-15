Stringent Regulations Reshape UK Food Industry in 2024

As we usher in 2024, fundamental changes are set to reshape the British food industry, as new regulatory measures take effect. The UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) has mandated that all pre-packaged food sold in the UK must bear a UK address for the Food Business Operator (FBO) from January 1. EU or Northern Irish addresses will no longer suffice, a significant shift that underscores the evolving post-Brexit landscape.

Greenwashing Claims Under the Microscope

Both the EU and UK are tightening their grip on greenwashing claims in the food and beverage sector. The move aims to ensure brands deliver on their environmental promises and prevent misleading information from swaying consumer choices. Additionally, the UK government, reversing its initial stance, is mulling over mandatory food waste reporting for large enterprises, potentially starting this year.

Regulations Tighten on HFSS Foods

Foods high in fat, sugar, or salt (HFSS) are also under regulatory scrutiny. Anticipated by October 2025, a ban on volume promotions and advertising for these foods is on the horizon. Companies are recommended to gear up for compliance to avoid running afoul of these impending rules.

Novel Foods and PBOs Under Review

The UK's approach to novel foods and precision bred organisms (PBOs) for food and feed is undergoing a review. The outcome of public consultations is expected to emerge later in the year, potentially heralding a new era in the food industry. In tandem, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is investigating unit pricing practices within the grocery sector, with baby formula pricing drawing specific attention.

Edible Insects and Nanomaterials: The New Conversations

The FSA is contemplating the introduction of insects in animal feed, weighing the potential benefits against the risks. Only edible insect species with valid novel food applications will be permitted in the GB market after December 31, 2023. Simultaneously, the European Commission is revising the definition of engineered nanomaterial in the Novel Food Regulation, with the European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) advocating for a lower threshold for nanoparticles.

Improved Allergy Information For Non-Prepacked Food

The FSA is proposing a revamp in the provision of allergy information for non-prepacked food. The proposed changes advocate for both written information and a conversation to help consumers with food hypersensitivities make informed choices. An update on this proposal is expected in 2024, along with regulatory developments concerning plants developed using new genomic techniques (NGTs).