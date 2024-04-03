Strictly's Chloe Hewitt Engaged: Beach Proposal Sparks Ring Reveal & Co-Star Cheers

Strictly Come Dancing's Chloe Hewitt recently announced her engagement to long-term beau George Betts, unveiling the news with a beach proposal in Wales. The professional dancer, who graced the Strictly stage from 2016 to 2018, shared her joy on Instagram, showcasing a sparkling diamond ring that quickly became the talk of her followers and friends alike. Hewitt, at 28, and Betts, have captured hearts with their romantic milestone, drawing congratulations from the Strictly family, including a special shout-out from Chloe's former dance partner, AJ Pritchard.

From Stage Lights to Sunset Sights

Chloe Hewitt's journey from the Strictly stage to a romantic beach proposal in Abersoch encapsulates her transition from professional achievements to personal milestones. Her engagement to George Betts not only marks a new chapter in her life but also celebrates the couple's long-standing relationship. Hewitt, who joined Strictly alongside AJ Pritchard, has remained a beloved figure in the dance community despite her departure from the show in 2018. The announcement, made on Instagram, was met with an outpouring of love from fans and fellow dancers alike, highlighting the strong bonds formed within the Strictly family.

Chloe and AJ: A Dynamic Duo

Before her stint on Strictly Come Dancing, Chloe Hewitt and AJ Pritchard dazzled audiences on Britain's Got Talent, reaching the semi-finals in 2013. Their dynamic performances earned them the title of National Youth Latin Champions for three consecutive years, showcasing their exceptional talent and hard work. Although Hewitt's time on Strictly was marked by group performances rather than celebrity partnerships, her contribution to the show's success did not go unnoticed. AJ Pritchard's special post dedicated to Chloe's engagement, featuring a throwback to their quickstep rehearsals, underscores the enduring friendship and mutual respect between the former dance partners.

A New Chapter Begins

As Chloe Hewitt embarks on this exciting new journey with George Betts, the future looks bright for the couple. Their engagement not only celebrates their love but also symbolizes a new beginning, away from the glitter and glamour of the dance floor. As tributes continue to flood in from the Strictly community, it's clear that Hewitt's impact on the show and its cast members remains strong.