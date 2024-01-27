Strictly Winner Ellie Leach's Rumoured Romance: Ex Reagan Pettman Expresses Regret

Ellie Leach, the Strictly Come Dancing winner, and her rumoured new flame, Bobby Brazier, have been the talk of the town. The pair have been spotted leaving their hotel separately after their new romance was revealed. Despite the unfolding romance, Leach is said to be upset that the news of their relationship has become public, as she hoped to keep it under wraps for a while longer.

Secret Dates and Rumoured Romance

Reports have emerged of Leach and Brazier going on secret dates, sharing kisses, and being seen together on several occasions. Brazier has been seen sporting Leach's scarf multiple times, fuelling rumours of a romance between them. The two have been seen cuddling up together, having dinner, and arriving at hotels together, further stoking the speculation.

Leach's Past Relationship and Pettman's Regrets

Amid the swirling rumours, the story of Leach's previous relationship with Reagan Pettman cannot be ignored. Pettman, who cheated on Leach with a drunken kiss at a nightclub, has expressed regret over his actions. Despite the end of their five-year relationship, Pettman and Leach still share moments of connection, including a family Monopoly game and conversations. Pettman continues to support Leach, voting for her on Strictly and even sending her roses.

Leach's Future and Pettman's Acceptance

Pettman has yet to start dating again, reflecting on the breakup as a difficult life lesson. The news of Leach moving on with Brazier came as no surprise to Pettman, who wishes her well regardless of her romantic choices. Despite their breakup, Pettman remains supportive of Leach's happiness. The unfolding of Leach's rumoured romance with Brazier, their secret dates, public sightings, and interactions during the UK tour with the Strictly crew, including social media posts and hotel arrivals, have all been followed closely by Pettman.