Strictly St Leonard’s Dance Competition: Last Call for Contestants

In a harmonious blend of entertainment and charity, the ‘Strictly St Leonard’s’ dance competition is on the hunt for one last couple to complete its lineup for the 2024 contest. This philanthropic dance-off requires no prerequisite dance experience, inviting participants of all skill levels to step up and take part.

Learning the Rhythm

Those signing up for the challenge will be treated to six dance tutorials by Chris Robinson, the esteemed British Amateur Latin Sequence Dance Champion. Over the course of these lessons, held on Sunday afternoons from February 11 to March 17, participants will be guided through a palette of dance styles, including the fiery tango, the sprightly jive, and the elegant Viennese Waltz. To ensure the contestants are stage-ready, a dress rehearsal is set for March 18 at the iconic Riley Smith Hall in Tadcaster.

The Grand Finale

All the rehearsals and preparations lead to one grand event: the finale scheduled for March 23. Here, contestants will put their newfound skills to the test, competing for the coveted title of Strictly St Leonard’s Dance Champion 2024. A former competitor encapsulated the experience as ‘scary, exhilarating, terrifying but the most rewarding experience ever.’

Fundraising for a Cause

But this event is more than just an exciting dance competition; it’s a noble cause. Contestants are required to pay a £25 entrance fee and raise a minimum of £500 in sponsorship for St Leonard’s Hospice. The past has witnessed participants not only reaching this goal but exceeding it, with the top fundraiser in a previous year raising over £2,000. For those wishing to participate but lacking a partner, the event organizers stand ready to assist in pairing individuals. Dance costumes can be sourced personally or obtained for a small donation from the hospice’s shops. Accommodations have also been made for those unable to attend all lessons, with recorded sessions or private lessons available for an additional fee.