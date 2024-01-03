en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Strictly St Leonard’s Dance Competition: Last Call for Contestants

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
Strictly St Leonard’s Dance Competition: Last Call for Contestants

In a harmonious blend of entertainment and charity, the ‘Strictly St Leonard’s’ dance competition is on the hunt for one last couple to complete its lineup for the 2024 contest. This philanthropic dance-off requires no prerequisite dance experience, inviting participants of all skill levels to step up and take part.

Learning the Rhythm

Those signing up for the challenge will be treated to six dance tutorials by Chris Robinson, the esteemed British Amateur Latin Sequence Dance Champion. Over the course of these lessons, held on Sunday afternoons from February 11 to March 17, participants will be guided through a palette of dance styles, including the fiery tango, the sprightly jive, and the elegant Viennese Waltz. To ensure the contestants are stage-ready, a dress rehearsal is set for March 18 at the iconic Riley Smith Hall in Tadcaster.

The Grand Finale

All the rehearsals and preparations lead to one grand event: the finale scheduled for March 23. Here, contestants will put their newfound skills to the test, competing for the coveted title of Strictly St Leonard’s Dance Champion 2024. A former competitor encapsulated the experience as ‘scary, exhilarating, terrifying but the most rewarding experience ever.’

Fundraising for a Cause

But this event is more than just an exciting dance competition; it’s a noble cause. Contestants are required to pay a £25 entrance fee and raise a minimum of £500 in sponsorship for St Leonard’s Hospice. The past has witnessed participants not only reaching this goal but exceeding it, with the top fundraiser in a previous year raising over £2,000. For those wishing to participate but lacking a partner, the event organizers stand ready to assist in pairing individuals. Dance costumes can be sourced personally or obtained for a small donation from the hospice’s shops. Accommodations have also been made for those unable to attend all lessons, with recorded sessions or private lessons available for an additional fee.

0
United Kingdom
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

HS2 Unveils Progress in Constructing UK's Longest Railway Bridge

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Jupiter Fund Management Appoints Crispin Odey's Wife as Chair in Strategic Move; Bank of Georgia Group PLC Secures New Financing Agreements

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Small-Town Sandwich Shop Hit by Peculiar Burglary

By Ebenezer Mensah

Hugh James Witnesses Record-Breaking Dealmaking Year in 2023

By Safak Costu

King's Tower: A New Era of Urban Living and Architectural Innovation i ...
@United Kingdom · 2 mins
King's Tower: A New Era of Urban Living and Architectural Innovation i ...
heart comment 0
Evelyn Partners Strengthens Leeds Investment Team with New Partner

By Ebenezer Mensah

Evelyn Partners Strengthens Leeds Investment Team with New Partner
The Royal Mint’s Net Zero Targets Officially Validated by SBTi

By Nitish Verma

The Royal Mint's Net Zero Targets Officially Validated by SBTi
NFU Warns of Potential Consolidation in Horticulture; Urban gro Inc Secures $20M Contract

By Rizwan Shah

NFU Warns of Potential Consolidation in Horticulture; Urban gro Inc Secures $20M Contract
Birmingham Evening Mail’s Golden Era Newsman Gerry Holloyoak Passes Away at 94

By Waqas Arain

Birmingham Evening Mail's Golden Era Newsman Gerry Holloyoak Passes Away at 94
Latest Headlines
World News
Wisconsin's Political Turbulence: A Potential Influencer in the 2024 Presidential Elections
19 seconds
Wisconsin's Political Turbulence: A Potential Influencer in the 2024 Presidential Elections
Lady Pirates Display Improved Performance in Final 2023 Game
25 seconds
Lady Pirates Display Improved Performance in Final 2023 Game
Inverness Mother Turns Grief into Advocacy after Tragic Baby Loss
43 seconds
Inverness Mother Turns Grief into Advocacy after Tragic Baby Loss
Unveiling the Wellness Potential of Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil
44 seconds
Unveiling the Wellness Potential of Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil
Franklin County Commissioner Meeting Discusses Crucial County Matters
47 seconds
Franklin County Commissioner Meeting Discusses Crucial County Matters
Preston Indians Triumph Over Mountain Crest in Final 2023 Home Game
49 seconds
Preston Indians Triumph Over Mountain Crest in Final 2023 Home Game
Beth Robinson: A Fitness Influencer's Battle with Body Image and Online Trolling
52 seconds
Beth Robinson: A Fitness Influencer's Battle with Body Image and Online Trolling
West Side Pirates Face Decisive Defeat Against North Fremont Huskies
1 min
West Side Pirates Face Decisive Defeat Against North Fremont Huskies
'Yatra 2': A Decade of Politics, A Tale of Triumphs and Struggles
1 min
'Yatra 2': A Decade of Politics, A Tale of Triumphs and Struggles
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
8 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
38 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app