Strict Enforcement in Grimsby: Over 9,500 Fines Issued in 2023

In 2023, the Grimsby local authority was on a mission to enhance the cleanliness, safety, and overall aesthetic appeal of the borough. A series of stringent measures saw the issuance of 9,578 fines for a range of offenses, with the Environmental and Civil Enforcement teams leading the charge. The offenses varied from parking violations to littering, and breaches of Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs).

Crackdown on PSPO Breaches

Public Space Protection Orders are designed to ensure that public spaces are safe, clean, and pleasant for everyone. In Grimsby, these orders cover a variety of activities, including dog fouling, unauthorized biking, and illegal fishing in green spaces. A significant number of the fines, 321 in total, were for PSPO breaches. This included 133 pet owners who paid the price for their dogs’ frolics on Cleethorpes beach during the seasonal ban period. Two individuals found themselves on the wrong side of the law for metal detecting on the beach without consent, a regulated activity due to the area being a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Littering: A Major Offense

Littering was another area where the local authority showed no lenience. Over 1,000 offenders faced penalties for dropping litter from vehicles and on the streets. The borough’s commitment to a cleaner environment was further demonstrated with 23 fines for Smoke Free violations. These involved smoking in non-smoking areas or inside commercial and shared vehicles.

Parking Regulations Enforced

The council’s enforcement drive also extended to parking regulations. A whopping 8,112 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) were handed out for various infractions. These measures underline the local authority’s commitment to upholding order and ensuring the free flow of traffic within the borough.

Councillor Ron Shepherd was vocal about the importance of understanding and adhering to the borough’s rules for the collective benefit. Councillor Stewart Swinburn, on the other hand, emphasized the impact of littering on the area’s appeal to visitors. All these efforts were complemented by the WiSE team’s role in patrolling town centers and high streets to prevent littering.