en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Strict Enforcement in Grimsby: Over 9,500 Fines Issued in 2023

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
Strict Enforcement in Grimsby: Over 9,500 Fines Issued in 2023

In 2023, the Grimsby local authority was on a mission to enhance the cleanliness, safety, and overall aesthetic appeal of the borough. A series of stringent measures saw the issuance of 9,578 fines for a range of offenses, with the Environmental and Civil Enforcement teams leading the charge. The offenses varied from parking violations to littering, and breaches of Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs).

Crackdown on PSPO Breaches

Public Space Protection Orders are designed to ensure that public spaces are safe, clean, and pleasant for everyone. In Grimsby, these orders cover a variety of activities, including dog fouling, unauthorized biking, and illegal fishing in green spaces. A significant number of the fines, 321 in total, were for PSPO breaches. This included 133 pet owners who paid the price for their dogs’ frolics on Cleethorpes beach during the seasonal ban period. Two individuals found themselves on the wrong side of the law for metal detecting on the beach without consent, a regulated activity due to the area being a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Littering: A Major Offense

Littering was another area where the local authority showed no lenience. Over 1,000 offenders faced penalties for dropping litter from vehicles and on the streets. The borough’s commitment to a cleaner environment was further demonstrated with 23 fines for Smoke Free violations. These involved smoking in non-smoking areas or inside commercial and shared vehicles.

Parking Regulations Enforced

The council’s enforcement drive also extended to parking regulations. A whopping 8,112 Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) were handed out for various infractions. These measures underline the local authority’s commitment to upholding order and ensuring the free flow of traffic within the borough.

Councillor Ron Shepherd was vocal about the importance of understanding and adhering to the borough’s rules for the collective benefit. Councillor Stewart Swinburn, on the other hand, emphasized the impact of littering on the area’s appeal to visitors. All these efforts were complemented by the WiSE team’s role in patrolling town centers and high streets to prevent littering.

0
Law United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
2 mins ago
Violent Encounter Outside Lincolnshire Pub Leaves Man Seriously Injured
In a shocking incident that unfolded on Sunday, January 14, a man in his 30s was left seriously injured after a violent encounter outside The Carpenters Arms pub in Witham Street, Boston, Lincolnshire. The altercation, which took place around 11 pm, prompted an immediate response from the Lincolnshire Police. Investigation Underway The police have since
Violent Encounter Outside Lincolnshire Pub Leaves Man Seriously Injured
22-Year-Old Man Apprehended in Attempted Supermarket Robbery
8 mins ago
22-Year-Old Man Apprehended in Attempted Supermarket Robbery
Maggie Oliver: Listening is Crucial for Driving Change
9 mins ago
Maggie Oliver: Listening is Crucial for Driving Change
CRCICA Introduces Enhanced Arbitration Rules: A Progressive Move in International Arbitration
4 mins ago
CRCICA Introduces Enhanced Arbitration Rules: A Progressive Move in International Arbitration
Arrests Made in Connection with Police Officer's Murder in Kaabong District
6 mins ago
Arrests Made in Connection with Police Officer's Murder in Kaabong District
Real-Life Hit Men: Debunking the Myth of the Professional Killer
7 mins ago
Real-Life Hit Men: Debunking the Myth of the Professional Killer
Latest Headlines
World News
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
34 seconds
Impending Exit of Seasoned MPs Sparks Concern in Ghana's Parliament
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
35 seconds
NAM Summit 2024: Uganda Hosts Crucial Meeting on Palestine under General Jeje Odongo's Leadership
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
55 seconds
Florida's Governor DeSantis: A Perspective from the Trump Base
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
56 seconds
Gravesend Rugby Club Suffers Defeat in Relegation Battle against Sidcup
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
57 seconds
Black Stars' Defender Alexander Djiku Determined to Turn the Tide at AFCON
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
57 seconds
Virat Kohli's Nostalgic Shot Highlights India's T20I Victory Over Afghanistan
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
1 min
Panelists Highlight Breast Cancer Challenges and the Importance of Self-Advocacy in Health
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
1 min
Lower Back Pain: A Tale of Two Pains
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
1 min
Study Reveals Effectiveness of European Commission's OIOO Mechanism
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
4 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
33 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app