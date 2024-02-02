Stretford Foodhall Announces Closure Amid Economic Challenges

Stretford Foodhall, a well-known community dining and shopping destination, is set to close its doors after four and a half years of operation. Mital Morar, the owner of Store Group, announced the closure on social media, attributing it to the combined effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the cost of living crisis. This closure comes as a significant loss for the local community, which viewed the Foodhall as a vital part of the area's social and economic fabric.

The Impact of Economic Challenges

The economic challenges, including rising energy prices and the cost of living crisis, exacerbated by the pandemic, have led to the Foodhall's closure. Despite being a local favorite and home to various food traders, the Foodhall has struggled since its opening in 2019. Despite efforts to recover from the effects of the pandemic, the current economic conditions have rendered its operation unsustainable.

Acknowledging Support and Expressing Gratitude

Despite the impending closure, Morar took the opportunity to express gratitude for the support received from customers, suppliers, traders, and Bruntwood, the development company working on the Mall where the Foodhall is located. Even though Bruntwood provided assistance, the economic climate proved too severe for the Foodhall to continue.

Future Developments and Potential Reopening

The Mall is currently undergoing development, with work on King Street and Kingsway expected to be completed within the year. There are also plans for up to 800 homes awaiting planning permission. Bruntwood expressed regret over the Foodhall's closure and acknowledged the unprecedented pressures faced by the hospitality industry leading to closures across the nation. The company is currently considering potential future uses for the site. Despite the unfortunate closure, the founder's statement indicates a glimmer of hope for a potential future reopening.