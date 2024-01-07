Stormy Weather Delays Road Repairs and Causes Road Closures in West Sussex

A stormy weather front has compelled authorities to postpone crucial carriageway repair works at the Carfax in Horsham town centre. Heavy rainfall, unforeseen emergency diversions, and a forecasted dip in temperatures are key factors in this decision, which could potentially affect the successful setting of new surface materials.

West Sussex Highways Responds to Weather Emergency

In an official statement, West Sussex Highways has extended an apology for the inconvenience caused by the delay. The organisation has assured residents that a new date for the repairs will be announced as soon as conditions permit.

However, the adverse weather conditions are not just affecting repair schedules. A grave situation has arisen in West Sussex, where six roads have been closed due to severe weather. The region has been subjected to torrential rainfall, with the volume of rain equating to 80% of the average precipitation for January, all concentrated within a 12-hour period on the 4th of this month.

Drainage Systems Overwhelmed

This intense bout of rainfall has put a strain on both highway and private drainage systems. In certain instances, neighbouring watercourses have reached their capacity, which has hindered appropriate drainage.

Highway Teams in Action

Highway teams have been working around the clock to mitigate the impacts of the wet weather and are expected to remain on standby in the coming days. Updates on the situation are being disseminated via the county council’s website and through the West Sussex Highways’ social media channels, providing residents with timely information on the evolving situation.