Storm Isha: Pembrokeshire Braces for Major Disruptions, Prepares for Impact

As the UK is swept up in the throes of Storm Isha, the county of Pembrokeshire braces for significant disruptions. An amber weather warning for wind, indicating a danger to life and potential for property damage, has been issued. The warning is effective from 6pm Sunday until 6am Monday, with a yellow warning following until midday. Additionally, a separate yellow warning for rain is set from midnight until 6am.

Widespread Disruptions Expected

The Cleddau Bridge, a key transport link in the region, is now off-limits to high sided vehicles due to forecasted wind gusts reaching up to 63mph. Motorcycles and vehicles with roof racks are also advised to circumvent the bridge. With the stormy weather wreaking havoc on the seas, Irish Ferries has cancelled Pembroke to Rosslare crossings, including the 2.45pm and 2.45am ferries. In an unrelated incident, the Fishguard to Rosslare ferry has been cancelled due to operational reasons.

Storm Isha's Impact Across the UK

Storm Isha is not just a local concern; its impact is being felt across the UK. Train services have been cancelled, ferries delayed, and flights affected. The Met Office has issued widespread amber wind alerts, with winds potentially reaching 90mph, causing disruptions and sparking fears of flying debris, large waves, and flooding. Network Rail, prioritizing safety, has suspended all passenger and freight services in Scotland. Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express have also advised against travel due to the storm's predicted impact.

Preparation and Caution Advised

The public is advised to stay vigilant and prepared. Potential power cuts, damage to buildings, and disrupted travel are on the horizon. Safest measures include staying indoors, securing loose items, and staying updated with weather forecasts and emergency services advice. As Storm Isha barrels through, the UK holds its breath, with people cautioned to stay away from windows and consider their journeys carefully. The storm's effects are expected to extend to Northern Ireland and Ireland, where red and orange wind warnings have been put in place, indicating the severity of the situation.