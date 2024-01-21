Storm Isha Causes Travel Chaos Across the UK

Storm Isha, the ninth named storm to hit the UK this season, has brought about amber wind warnings and heavy rainfalls, leading to widespread disruption to air, rail, and ferry services across the country. The Met Office, the national meteorological service for the UK, has issued warnings for strong winds and heavy rain affecting much of the country, including the Bradford district.

Travel Disruptions

Leeds Bradford Airport experienced significant disruptions, with several flights cancelled. Specifically, the 1:55 pm KLM flight to Amsterdam and the 3:15 pm Aer Lingus flight to Dublin were cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions. Additional cancellations include the 7:15 pm and 8:25 pm Aer Lingus flights to Belfast and Dublin, respectively. Arrivals at Leeds Bradford Airport were also disrupted, with the 6:45 pm flight from Belfast and the 7:55 pm flight from Dublin being cancelled.

Delays and Postponements

Delays were also reported, with the 3:50 pm Ryanair flight to Alicante being postponed until approximately 10:30 pm, marking a significant delay for passengers. Air traffic control restrictions were put in place, leading to schedule adjustments, further exacerbating the travel chaos.

Further Implications of Storm Isha

Beyond air travel, the storm has also impacted rail and ferry services, with companies announcing cancellations and schedule changes. The storm, which is expected to generate gusts of up to 90mph and significant rainfall, has the potential to cause power cuts and flooding. Drivers are being warned to lower speeds and consider delaying journeys due to the risk of debris on roads and falling trees. The Met Office has issued danger to life warnings, highlighting the severity of Storm Isha's impact.