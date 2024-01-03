en English
Transportation

Storm Henk’s Wrath: Abandoned Car and Chaos in Suffolk

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
Storm Henk's Wrath: Abandoned Car and Chaos in Suffolk

Storm Henk’s wrath has left a red Vauxhall Corsa abandoned in Saxtead, Suffolk. The car was deserted on a road off the A1120 on Tuesday amidst severe winds and torrential rain. This extreme weather has led to significant disruptions across Suffolk, affecting numerous routes. Although no weather warnings were issued on Wednesday, drivers were advised to brace for delays on several roads in the county.

The Aftermath of Storm Henk

The aftermath of Storm Henk saw emergency services working tirelessly throughout the night, rescuing people trapped in cars on flooded roads and clearing fallen trees. This chaos led to the cancellation of Greater Anglia trains from Ipswich to Cambridge, Norwich, and Peterborough on Wednesday morning. Cross Country rail replacement buses were deployed between Cambridge and Leicester, and East Midlands trains catered to Greater Anglia ticket holders between Norwich and Peterborough. The storm didn’t spare the East of England, with floods reported across the region.

Residents Evacuated, Power Disruptions

Residents at the Billing Aquadrome mobile home site near Northampton were evacuated following a flood alert on Tuesday. Those without alternative accommodation were asked to reach out to the local council. Storm Henk’s fierce winds caused power outages in Norfolk and Waveney, impacting over 400 homes near Ditchingham and Bungay. Though UK Power Network quickly resolved the issue, nearly 600 homes in Dereham and Yaxham also faced power disruptions.

Storm Henk: A Glimpse Into Climate Change?

The Met Office had issued an amber warning for wind due to Storm Henk, which brought heavy rain and strong winds to England and Wales. This led to power outages, transport disruptions, and flooding, leaving thousands of customers without power. With over 290 flood warnings and 360 flood alerts in place, train services were either diverted, delayed, or cancelled due to flooding and power failures. Interestingly, Storm Henk is the eighth named storm within just three months and was named much later than usual due to its small size and development. With 2023 provisionally being the second warmest year in the UK since records began, the frequency and intensity of such storms might provide a glimpse into the effects of climate change.

Transportation United Kingdom Weather
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

