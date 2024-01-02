en English
Energy

Storm Henk: 500+ Wiltshire Residents Powerless, Region in Havoc

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:06 pm EST
Storm Henk: 500+ Wiltshire Residents Powerless, Region in Havoc

Storm Henk, sweeping across the UK with gusts of 70-80mph, has left over 500 residents in Wiltshire without power. The Met Office has issued amber and yellow warnings, anticipating travel disruption, potential power cuts, and flooding, particularly in coastal areas. The storm, which is expected to continue causing disruption through the week, has hit areas between Warminster and Amesbury, west of Trowbridge, and near Chippenham the hardest.

Affecting Lives One Postcode at a Time

The first to experience disruptions were 22 postcodes starting with BA12 near Warminster, impacting an estimated 192 customers. This outage, reported at 1:52 pm on January 2, includes locations such as Middle Barn, Chitterne, and Imber. Following closely, 35 postcodes starting with BA2 near Trowbridge, affecting an estimated 357 customers, encountered power cuts at 1:54 pm. Areas like Norton St. Philip, Chatley House, and Tellisford were most affected. The third outage, reported at 2:26 pm, involved 86 postcodes beginning with GL9 and SN14. These areas are all grappling with the sudden loss of electricity, with the Scottish and South Electricity Networks (SSEN) working tirelessly to restore power.

On-the-Ground Response

SSEN has promptly responded to the incidents with engineers on-site at the BA2 area, aiming to restore power by 7 pm. The status for the BA12 area is pending an update from the engineer handling the situation. SSEN has extended apologies for the inconvenience and is actively working to restore electricity to the affected customers. The swift response is a testament to the resilience and commitment of the teams involved amidst the challenging weather conditions.

Bracing for Further Disruptions

While the immediate impact of Storm Henk is being dealt with, the country is bracing for potential further disruptions. Coastal areas are on high alert for gusts of 70-80mph, with the possibility of more power cuts, travel disruptions, and flooding. The Met Office has advised motorists to drive slowly and homeowners to secure loose objects in anticipation of the storm’s continued effects.

Energy
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

