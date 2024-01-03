en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Storm Henk Triggers Heavy Rainfall and Flooding in Staffordshire

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:19 am EST
Storm Henk Triggers Heavy Rainfall and Flooding in Staffordshire

In a harrowing incident triggered by Storm Henk, Staffordshire experienced a significant downpour leading to numerous emergency incidents and over 150 distress calls to the county council on Tuesday. The deluge resulted in widespread flooding, with road closures and perilous driving conditions reported across North Staffordshire and other regions of the county.

Rescues Amidst The Floods

The heavy rains led to terrifying circumstances as firefighters embarked on rescue missions. A man and a teenage boy were pulled to safety from a flooded car in Weston, where they remained trapped for 45 minutes. Similar incidents were reported on the Staffordshire-Cheshire border, where two more individuals were rescued from the floodwaters.

Emergency Services On High Alert

The West Midlands Ambulance Service was on high alert, responding to five patients within a six-hour span from flooding-related incidents. Local police were also mobilized to manage various cases of stranded vehicles. The downpour led to the closure of roads in North Staffordshire, the Moorlands, South Staffordshire, East Staffordshire, and adjoining areas. Cheshire East Council confirmed the closure of 12 roads due to flooding.

Warnings For The Public

Ambulance service officials and the highways chief of Staffordshire County Council have advised motorists to reassess the necessity of their journeys and to steer clear of deep floodwaters. They have also urged caution on wet roads. With more rain forecasted, authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and prioritize safety.

0
United Kingdom Weather
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
3 mins ago
Historical Building 'The Talkhouse' Faces Uncertain Future Amid Planning Dispute
Historical building The Talkhouse, once known as the Mytton Arms and dating back to the 17th century, is at the center of a controversy following a rejected planning application submitted by owner Jacqueline Garratt. The application, which sought to convert the former pub/restaurant/bed and breakfast/self-catering holiday let into a residential dwelling, was denied by planning
Historical Building 'The Talkhouse' Faces Uncertain Future Amid Planning Dispute
Navigating the Waters: Addressing the Issue of Illegal Crossings in the English Channel
7 mins ago
Navigating the Waters: Addressing the Issue of Illegal Crossings in the English Channel
Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth Fined for Boxing Day Brawl
9 mins ago
Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth Fined for Boxing Day Brawl
Teenager Rescued from Floodwaters in Worcester Amid Storm Henk's Fury
4 mins ago
Teenager Rescued from Floodwaters in Worcester Amid Storm Henk's Fury
Franklin Graham Criticizes UK Methodist Church's Inclusive Language Guide
5 mins ago
Franklin Graham Criticizes UK Methodist Church's Inclusive Language Guide
Dame Joan Ruddock's Plea: Legalise Assisted Dying, Reflecting on Late Husband's Painful Struggle
6 mins ago
Dame Joan Ruddock's Plea: Legalise Assisted Dying, Reflecting on Late Husband's Painful Struggle
Latest Headlines
World News
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Steps Up Fight Against Polio Amidst Rising Cases
47 seconds
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Steps Up Fight Against Polio Amidst Rising Cases
Equality Health Expands Value-Based Care Model into Virginia
2 mins
Equality Health Expands Value-Based Care Model into Virginia
Unexpected Inspection by Punjab Health Minister Highlights Government's Dedication to Healthcare
2 mins
Unexpected Inspection by Punjab Health Minister Highlights Government's Dedication to Healthcare
Globalization of NBA MVP Race, Decommitments in Philippine College Basketball, and the Aging PBA
2 mins
Globalization of NBA MVP Race, Decommitments in Philippine College Basketball, and the Aging PBA
Cherry Cheers People Up: The Canine Adventurer Winning Hearts in New Plymouth
3 mins
Cherry Cheers People Up: The Canine Adventurer Winning Hearts in New Plymouth
Stephanie Jamison Elected Chair of EHR Association Executive Committee
4 mins
Stephanie Jamison Elected Chair of EHR Association Executive Committee
Legal Woes of Andrew Ogletree Prompt Roster Adjustments in Sports Team
4 mins
Legal Woes of Andrew Ogletree Prompt Roster Adjustments in Sports Team
Labour Party Stakes Claim as Nigeria's Main Opposition Amid PDP's Decline
4 mins
Labour Party Stakes Claim as Nigeria's Main Opposition Amid PDP's Decline
Cincinnati Reds Strategize Offseason Moves for a Strong 2024 Season
5 mins
Cincinnati Reds Strategize Offseason Moves for a Strong 2024 Season
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
50 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
52 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app