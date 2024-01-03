Storm Henk Triggers Heavy Rainfall and Flooding in Staffordshire

In a harrowing incident triggered by Storm Henk, Staffordshire experienced a significant downpour leading to numerous emergency incidents and over 150 distress calls to the county council on Tuesday. The deluge resulted in widespread flooding, with road closures and perilous driving conditions reported across North Staffordshire and other regions of the county.

Rescues Amidst The Floods

The heavy rains led to terrifying circumstances as firefighters embarked on rescue missions. A man and a teenage boy were pulled to safety from a flooded car in Weston, where they remained trapped for 45 minutes. Similar incidents were reported on the Staffordshire-Cheshire border, where two more individuals were rescued from the floodwaters.

Emergency Services On High Alert

The West Midlands Ambulance Service was on high alert, responding to five patients within a six-hour span from flooding-related incidents. Local police were also mobilized to manage various cases of stranded vehicles. The downpour led to the closure of roads in North Staffordshire, the Moorlands, South Staffordshire, East Staffordshire, and adjoining areas. Cheshire East Council confirmed the closure of 12 roads due to flooding.

Warnings For The Public

Ambulance service officials and the highways chief of Staffordshire County Council have advised motorists to reassess the necessity of their journeys and to steer clear of deep floodwaters. They have also urged caution on wet roads. With more rain forecasted, authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and prioritize safety.