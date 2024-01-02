Storm Henk Triggers Flood and Wind Warnings across Cambridgeshire

Storm Henk has instigated a flood warning for St Neots and surrounding regions in Cambridgeshire, including Eaton Socon, Eynesbury, and Eaton Ford, as the River Great Ouse continues to swell. The Environment Agency forewarns residents to prepare for flooding and take immediate action. The flood warning is reinforced by an amber weather warning for wind, in effect for the East of England until 20:00 GMT. Furthermore, flood alerts, one notch less critical than warnings, have been declared across other parts of Cambridgeshire and on the Norfolk border at Hundred Foot Washes.

A Storm on the Horizon

As Storm Henk roars over the UK, it delivers gusts of 70-80 mph on exposed western coasts with inland gusts reaching 50-60 mph and occasionally peaking at 70 mph. Accompanying these powerful winds is heavy rainfall, with 10-20 mm falling broadly, and some regions witnessing 30-40 mm. The storm’s effects are set to spread eastwards from southwest England and southern Wales, across southern and central parts of England, with gusts of 40-50 mph inland and 60 mph in coastal areas.

Ripples of Disruption

The storm’s onslaught has caused widespread disruption. From severe delays and cancellations on major roads and rail lines, to over 1,000 holidaymakers and residents being evacuated from a holiday park in Northampton, the storm’s impact is far-reaching. The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings and alerts across the country, urging people not to drive through water. Londoners have been advised to stay indoors due to potential risks to life and property.

Weathering the Storm

Alongside the 110 flood warnings and alerts across England, the Met Office has issued amber and yellow warnings due to the anticipated heavy rain and gusty winds. Coastal areas could see gusts of 70-80mph, while inland areas could face winds of 50-60mph. The weather is expected to remain unsettled throughout the week across the UK, with signs of calming only visible after the weekend. The storm has already inflicted damage to vehicles and infrastructure, and coastal residents have been warned about the threat of large waves.