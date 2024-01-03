en English
Storm Henk Transforms Manchester’s Market Street into ‘Lake Primark’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:27 am EST
Storm Henk Transforms Manchester's Market Street into 'Lake Primark'

Manchester, a city known for its frequent rain, experienced a significant flood on Market Street due to heavy rainfall brought by Storm Henk. The event humorously led locals to nickname the inundated area ‘Lake Primark’, transforming the bustling shopping street into what looked like a canal. Despite the unusual turn of events, the city’s residents, often referred to as those living in ‘the rainy city’, demonstrated their well-known resilience to such weather conditions.

Storm Henk’s Impact on Greater Manchester

The storm triggered numerous flood alerts in the Greater Manchester area, and the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning, advising residents to brace for more heavy rain. The Environment Agency issued flood warnings for the Lower River Irwell catchment areas around Salford, as well as the River Mersey, River Alt, and River Bollin. Despite the city’s reputation for rain, Manchester surprisingly ranks only 15th among Britain’s wettest cities, with Cardiff occupying the top spot.

The Aftermath of the Storm

Storm Henk’s impact was felt far beyond ‘Lake Primark.’ The storm has caused flooding risks across England and Wales with nearly 750 alerts or warnings. A total of 10,000 homes were left without power, although 125,000 customers have since been reconnected. The storm also had fatal consequences, with a motorist in his 50s dying in Gloucestershire when a tree fell on his car. The UK rail network continues to face severe disruption due to the storm.

Manchester’s Resilience Amid the Deluge

Despite the dire circumstances, the people of Manchester demonstrated their familiar resilience. Social media users took to their platforms to share images and jokes about the situation, reflecting the city’s spirit of camaraderie and resilience in the face of adversity.

United Kingdom Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

