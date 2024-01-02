Storm Henk Stirs Fear of Flooding in Kearsley: A Community’s Struggle for Defences

In the heart of Kearsley, Greater Manchester, residents are in the throes of a relentless battle against nature, as Storm Henk unleashes its fury, triggering heightened concerns of impending floods. The riverside community, living in the shadows of the River Irwell, finds itself in the crosshairs of yet another potential flooding disaster, similar to those endured in 2015 and 2020. Despite the recurring trauma of extensive property damage and prolonged displacement, locals lament the glaring absence of flood defences.

Anxiety Breeds Amidst Stormy Weather

Amidst the tumultuous weather, the specter of flooding has etched deep scars in the community’s psyche. For some, like Sean Scoales, a resident of Riverside Drive, the fear has seeped into his family’s everyday life. His daughter’s performance at school, he expresses, is being undermined by her growing anxiety over the looming flood threat.

A Cry for Help and Protection

Years of campaigning for flood prevention measures have seemingly fallen on deaf ears, leaving the community feeling neglected and vulnerable. The pressing need for definite answers and action from the Environment Agency has never been more palpable. Karen Smith, the Chair of the Riverside Flood Committee, underscores this sentiment, urging community solidarity and suggesting that collective action might be the key to prompting a response from the Agency.

Climate Change: A Global Problem, A Local Nightmare

Climate change, with its insidious contribution to the escalating flood risk, looms large in this local crisis. The fear gnawing at the hearts of Kearsley’s residents is that as a global issue, their plight may be overlooked. The Environment Agency, as the guardian of Britain’s environmental health, has been called upon to address these concerns and provide substantial solutions to this pressing issue.