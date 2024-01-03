en English
United Kingdom

Storm Henk Forces Thames Water to Release Untreated Sewage into Rivers

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:20 am EST
Storm Henk Forces Thames Water to Release Untreated Sewage into Rivers

Thames Water has been compelled to release untreated sewage into rivers at more than 270 locations in the south of England, following the severe rainfall brought by Storm Henk. The storm, which reached wind speeds of over 90mph, led to an unprecedented strain on Thames Water’s sewage system, necessitating the use of approximately 150 overflow points on Wednesday morning, supplemented by a further 120 used in the preceding 48 hours.

The Tipping Point

The UK’s combined sewage system, designed to accommodate wastewater and rainwater in shared pipes, permits such discharges during extreme weather events. This measure is designed to prevent system overload and potential backup into homes. However, this practice has been under fire due to its environmental impact. In the last year alone, there were over 384,000 recorded sewage discharges.

The Ripple Effects

Thames Water, which provides real-time data on storm overflows, has highlighted the Thames Valley as a region significantly affected by sewage discharges. Some points in this area have been releasing waste for more than 80 hours. In addition to the environmental damage, this issue raises public health concerns. A case in point is an incident on the Isle of Wight, where swimmers were exposed to contaminated waters due to an IT failure at Southern Water.

Addressing the Issue

Thames Water has acknowledged the problem and expressed regret, outlining plans to upgrade infrastructure to mitigate future discharges. The company is striving for transparency, making live discharge alerts available on their website and to third parties. Despite the concerns raised, and the need for improvements, the situation underscores the pressures faced by water companies as they grapple to deal with the impacts of extreme weather events in a changing climate.

United Kingdom Weather
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

