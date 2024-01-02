Storm Henk Forces Closure of A47 in Cambridgeshire Amid Flooding

The A47 highway in Cambridgeshire has been forced to close its eastbound lanes between the A1 (Wansford) and Junction 15 (near Peterborough) due to extensive flooding caused by Storm Henk. The closure, which was reported just before 5pm, has led to the implementation of a diversion to manage traffic flow while contractors are deployed to drain the flooded area.

Authorities Respond to Flooding

In response to the situation, Cambridgeshire Police have arrived on the scene, working closely with other authorities to manage the crisis. National Highways have confirmed that their contractors are actively addressing the situation, working tirelessly to reduce the flooding and reopen the highway. The traffic data company Inrix has corroborated these reports, confirming the closure of the A47 eastbound from The Drift (Wansford) to J15 A1260 Nene Parkway (Peterborough).

Storm Henk’s Impact on Cambridgeshire

As Storm Henk continues to batter the region, live updates on the traffic disruptions it has caused, alongside alerts about additional flooding and warnings across Cambridgeshire, are being provided. Power outages caused by the storm have been reported in some areas, with over 200 properties affected. The Environment Agency, taking the situation very seriously, has issued multiple flood warnings for different areas in Cambridgeshire, urging residents to take necessary precautions.

Further Disruptions and Warnings

At least five village roads have been sealed off due to flooding, adding to the disruption caused by the storm. The railway line between London Liverpool Street and Cambridge is also expected to experience disruptions. As the situation continues to evolve, further information and updates will be shared with the public, ensuring everyone remains informed and prepared for the ongoing effects of Storm Henk.