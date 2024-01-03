en English
Storm Henk Engulfs Derbyshire: Widespread Disruptions and Flood Warnings

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
Storm Henk Engulfs Derbyshire: Widespread Disruptions and Flood Warnings

Storm Henk, a severe weather system, has engulfed Derbyshire with relentless rainfall, leading to widespread disruptions, road closures, and a cascade of flood warnings throughout the region. Notable roads such as Acorn Way in Oakwood, Markeaton Lane, and the A6 between Ashford in the Water have been shut down as a consequence of the storm.

Travel Disruptions and Flood Warnings

Storm Henk’s influence extends to the region’s transport system, with significant delays and cancellations reported on rail services between Long Eaton and Derby. The storm’s impact is further highlighted by the eight flood warnings in Derby and over twenty in the larger county. The Environment Agency has issued warnings for rivers such as the Trent, Wye, Amber, and Derwent due to the imminent risk of flooding.

Impact of Storm Henk Across Midlands

The storm’s effects are not limited to Derbyshire but are felt across the Midlands. Rivers have overflowed their banks, and train services have been halted, with an alarming 71 flood warnings in the West Midlands and 53 in the East Midlands. The storm’s severity is underlined by gusts reaching up to 81mph, causing power outages and widespread travel disruption. In addition to Derbyshire, Leicestershire has also experienced heavy rainfall, with up to 16mm per hour predicted in some areas, causing extensive flooding.

Weather Forecast and Precautions

While the forecast for Wednesday, January 3, indicates less rain, the region is still grappling with the storm’s repercussions. The Met Office has advised caution, urging people to avoid driving through floodwaters and stay safe. As the area embarks on recovery efforts from the heavy downpours, the storm’s aftermath continues to be managed. Despite the forecast of lighter rain, the situation is likely to persist, with disruptions expected to extend into the following day.

United Kingdom Weather
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

