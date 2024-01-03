en English
Transportation

Storm Henk Disrupts Train Services to Stansted Airport

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Storm Henk Disrupts Train Services to Stansted Airport

In the aftermath of Storm Henk, train services to Stansted Airport in Essex have been disrupted, with Greater Anglia, the local train operator, reporting significant delays and cancellations. The storm, which led to an amber weather warning being issued for Essex, caused extensive damage, including a fallen tree that damaged overhead wires, leading to the cancellation of the 7.10 am train from Liverpool Street to Stansted Airport.

Disruptions Across Multiple Lines

Greater Anglia has also reported severe delays on several other lines, including services from Cambridge North to Ely, Ipswich to Norwich, and Elsenham to Cambridge. Similarly, commuters travelling on the Norwich to London line are facing substantial delays. Passengers are being advised to check the status of their journey on journeycheck.com/greateranglia as the disruption continues.

Widespread Impact of Storm Henk

The impact of Storm Henk extends far beyond the disruption of train services. Over 300 flood warnings were put in place across England and Wales, and around 10,000 homes were left without power. The UK rail network was significantly affected, with disruptions due to flooding and power cuts. Other operators, including South Western Railway, also anticipate ongoing disruptions.

Record-Breaking Wind Speeds

The Energy Networks Association has reported that around 10,000 customers are without power following the storm. Furthermore, high wind speeds were recorded across various locations, with the Needles Old Battery on the Isle of Wight reporting the highest wind speed of 94mph. Other notable readings were recorded at Exeter Airport, the Isle of Portland, and Mumbles Head.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

