Storm Henk Disrupts DLR Services in London, Wreaks Havoc on City’s Transport

London’s Docklands Light Railway (DLR) is grappling with service disruptions as Storm Henk lashes the city with winds of up to 50mph. The severe weather has led to the suspension of DLR services between Canary Wharf and Lewisham, leaving commuters stranded and frustrated amidst New Year celebrations. An obstruction on the tracks at Heron Quays has further compounded the issue, leading to delays on routes between Poplar, Bank, and Tower Gateway.

Storm Henk Disrupts London Transport

The Met Office has issued travel disruption warnings across London, with Storm Henk causing not only DLR service disruptions but also affecting other lines. The Elizabeth Line and Great Western Railway experienced severe delays due to a power supply problem between London Paddington and Maidenhead. Overhead wire issues led to passengers being stuck on trains for more than an hour, raising concerns about missed flights and disrupted travel plans.

London Underground Steps Up

The London Underground has come to the rescue of the affected travelers, agreeing to accept DLR tickets. This move has provided some relief amidst the transport chaos caused by Storm Henk. Meanwhile, Transport for London (TfL) has indicated that service on other DLR routes remains in good condition, offering some respite for the city’s commuters.

Travel Disruptions Across the City

Storm Henk’s impact extends beyond the DLR. Tube and TfL lines, including the Bakerloo line, Central line, District line, Elizabeth line, London Overground, Metropolitan line, and London Tramlink, are all experiencing delays and part suspensions. In addition to local transport, southern National Rail routes are also affected, with speed restrictions in place and longer journey times expected. Network Rail has advised passengers to check journey planners and station information boards before traveling.