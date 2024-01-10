Storm Henk Aftermath: Hull Resident Battles Frequent Flooding and Riparian Ownership Quandary

In the wake of Storm Henk, the tranquil life of 64-year-old Janis Last, long-time resident of Anlaby, Hull, has been disrupted by recurrent flooding. The overflow from a neighbouring drain has repeatedly submerged her garden, garage, and summerhouse, causing her distress and countless sleepless nights.

The Recurring Nightmare

For Last, who has resided in the property for 34 years, the flooding issue is not new. It first surfaced during the catastrophic floods of 2007 and has since returned in the latter months of 2023. The situation appears to have intensified following the construction of new houses in the vicinity in 2015.

The Riparian Ownership Dilemma

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council informed Last that as a ‘riparian owner’ of the drain, she is responsible for managing the watercourse adjacent to her property. This includes clearing blockages and maintaining the banks. However, undertaking any significant work would require permission. Last asserts that she has kept the drain clear, but the volume of water during rainfall suggests underlying issues elsewhere.

Searching for a Resolution

A member of the council’s Flood Risk Management Team visited Last and provided documentation outlining riparian ownership responsibilities. The council has agreed to aid by inspecting a section of the culvert linked to the main watercourse. Yet, they maintain that watercourse maintenance is the responsibility of landowners, not local authorities.

This predicament highlights the complexities surrounding riparian ownership, raising pertinent questions about the clarity of responsibilities and the support provided to homeowners like Janis Last, who find themselves at the mercy of the elements.