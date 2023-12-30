Storm Gerrit Turns Loch Ness Trip into Nine-Hour Tourist Ordeal

A day trip to Loch Ness, dreamed up by a tourist identified as Angie, turned into a nine-hour ordeal, trapped on a bus amidst the unforgiving onslaught of Storm Gerrit. This monstrous storm wreaked havoc across the UK, flooding roads and motorways, including the Glenfinnan Viaduct, where Angie’s bus was stranded. The severe weather conditions forced the bus to turn back after two and a half hours of travel. However, the inundated roads turned the return journey to Edinburgh into a grueling seven-hour trek.

Storm Gerrit’s Wrath

Storm Gerrit didn’t just disrupt Angie’s trip, it spread chaos far and wide. The storm was responsible for a ‘localised tornado’ in Greater Manchester, causing significant damage and necessitating the evacuation of about 100 homes. One family described their terrifying experience, as the winds stripped their roof away, causing the chimney stack to collapse into their home and water to flood in.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, the storm was no less relentless. The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for most parts of the country, predicting significant snowfall in high ground areas. Over 48,000 properties were left without power due to storm damage. Two people had to be rescued in Glen Tilt after they became stranded in the heavy snow.

Travel Chaos Across the UK

Elsewhere, the storm led to widespread travel disruptions, including the cancellation of Eurostar trains due to flooded tunnels in southern England. This left hundreds of travellers stranded at London’s St Pancras station. Among those affected were newly-weds from New York, whose plans to visit Disneyland Paris were thwarted, and a couple from Sydney left without accommodation.

Moreover, the torrential rain and heavy snow in Scotland caused serious disruptions to the Hogmanay travel plans, with many Scots heading home to celebrate the arrival of the New Year. Yellow weather warnings were issued, and travellers were urged to check their arrangements due to expected disruptions across the rail network.

Enduring the Storm

Angie, despite her disappointment, managed to find a silver lining – experiencing snow. However, her trip was marred by discomfort and stress, exacerbated by the breakdown of the bus’s toilet during the long haul back to Edinburgh. In her TikTok post, she described her experience as a ‘dream holiday fail’.

As the UK reels under Storm Gerrit’s influence, the Met Office has already warned of another storm, Storm Hank, potentially affecting the Republic of Ireland. As the country braces for the new storm, it’s clear that the echoes of Gerrit’s fury are far from over.