Storm Gerrit Unleashes Havoc Across Wales, Causes Power Outages and Travel Disruptions

Storm Gerrit, packing winds of up to 85mph, has unleashed a wave of power outages and substantial travel disruptions across Wales. Areas such as Capel Curig in Conwy bore the brunt of the storm’s fury. Over 150 homes countrywide were plunged into darkness, with 140 properties in south and mid Wales and large parts of north Wales reported powerless by the National Grid and Scottish Power respectively.

Most Severe Power Outages

The most intense power outages were experienced in Newport and Pembrokeshire, where 80 and 31 homes respectively were left without electricity. Other regions impacted by the power cuts include Anglesey, Wrexham, Denbighshire, Conwy, Gwynedd, Ceredigion, Caerphilly, and Carmarthenshire. Amidst these disruptions, a solitary flood warning remains active in the lower Towy valley of Carmarthenshire.

Travel Disruptions and Weather Warnings

Travel disruptions were also widespread. The M48 Severn Bridge succumbed to the high winds and was shuttered with no plans for reopening on Thursday. Meanwhile, Cardiff Bay’s Mermaid Quay boardwalk was forced to close on Wednesday due to elevated river levels, albeit with expectations of reopening later. The Met Office had earlier issued a yellow warning for wind across most of Wales, which was lifted at 03:00 on Thursday.

Storm Gerrit’s Extended Reach

The effects of Storm Gerrit were not confined to Wales but also felt in northern England and Scotland. Here, yellow weather warnings were issued, and similar disruptions ensued. Amid the stormy chaos, Welsh sport found a silver lining with Wrexham’s victory against Swindon Town in League Two, narrowing the gap with leaders Stockport County.