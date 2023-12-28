en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Storm Gerrit Unleashes Havoc Across Wales, Causes Power Outages and Travel Disruptions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:17 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:36 am EST
Storm Gerrit Unleashes Havoc Across Wales, Causes Power Outages and Travel Disruptions

Storm Gerrit, packing winds of up to 85mph, has unleashed a wave of power outages and substantial travel disruptions across Wales. Areas such as Capel Curig in Conwy bore the brunt of the storm’s fury. Over 150 homes countrywide were plunged into darkness, with 140 properties in south and mid Wales and large parts of north Wales reported powerless by the National Grid and Scottish Power respectively.

Most Severe Power Outages

The most intense power outages were experienced in Newport and Pembrokeshire, where 80 and 31 homes respectively were left without electricity. Other regions impacted by the power cuts include Anglesey, Wrexham, Denbighshire, Conwy, Gwynedd, Ceredigion, Caerphilly, and Carmarthenshire. Amidst these disruptions, a solitary flood warning remains active in the lower Towy valley of Carmarthenshire.

Travel Disruptions and Weather Warnings

Travel disruptions were also widespread. The M48 Severn Bridge succumbed to the high winds and was shuttered with no plans for reopening on Thursday. Meanwhile, Cardiff Bay’s Mermaid Quay boardwalk was forced to close on Wednesday due to elevated river levels, albeit with expectations of reopening later. The Met Office had earlier issued a yellow warning for wind across most of Wales, which was lifted at 03:00 on Thursday.

Storm Gerrit’s Extended Reach

The effects of Storm Gerrit were not confined to Wales but also felt in northern England and Scotland. Here, yellow weather warnings were issued, and similar disruptions ensued. Amid the stormy chaos, Welsh sport found a silver lining with Wrexham’s victory against Swindon Town in League Two, narrowing the gap with leaders Stockport County.

0
logo

Join the revolution today with our BNN App.

appstore googleplay
Learn more arrow
United Kingdom Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bristol Man Jailed for Dealing Drugs Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns

By Safak Costu

Overlooked TV Series of 2023: Hidden Gems in the Streaming Era

By Geeta Pillai

A Royal Evolution: Exploring Kate Middleton's Fashion Transformation

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Resilient Manchester City Triumphs over Everton in Premier League Clash

By Salman Khan

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Acquires Significant Stake in Manchester United ...
@Business · 58 mins
Sir Jim Ratcliffe Acquires Significant Stake in Manchester United ...
heart comment 0
Localized Tornado Ravages Greater Manchester Amidst Storm Gerrit’s Wake

By BNN Correspondents

Localized Tornado Ravages Greater Manchester Amidst Storm Gerrit's Wake
Jason Donovan’s £5.5m Mansion: A Glimpse into Notting Hill’s Real Estate

By Geeta Pillai

Jason Donovan's £5.5m Mansion: A Glimpse into Notting Hill's Real Estate
UK’s ‘Worst Kept Secret’: General Election Looms Amid Political Turbulence

By Waqas Arain

UK's 'Worst Kept Secret': General Election Looms Amid Political Turbulence
Father of Murdered Student Loses Faith in Authorities as Accomplice Goes Uncharged

By BNN Correspondents

Father of Murdered Student Loses Faith in Authorities as Accomplice Goes Uncharged
Latest Headlines
World News
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
24 seconds
Opposes Vandalism, Supports Pro-Kannada Protesters: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar
Kerala Congress Torn Over Attending Ram Temple Consecration
31 seconds
Kerala Congress Torn Over Attending Ram Temple Consecration
Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery
53 seconds
Olympian Michael Klim Provides Health Update on CIDP Battle: Plasma Treatments Lead to Significant Recovery
Indian National Congress Celebrates 139th Foundation Day, Launches Electoral Campaign
2 mins
Indian National Congress Celebrates 139th Foundation Day, Launches Electoral Campaign
The Shadow of Trump: Implications for Democracy and International Relations
2 mins
The Shadow of Trump: Implications for Democracy and International Relations
Ottawa Senators' Resilient Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs in Battle of Ontario
2 mins
Ottawa Senators' Resilient Victory Over Toronto Maple Leafs in Battle of Ontario
Qatar Court Commutes Death Sentences of Indian Navy Personnel: A Diplomatic Triumph for India
3 mins
Qatar Court Commutes Death Sentences of Indian Navy Personnel: A Diplomatic Triumph for India
President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain's Role in International Security During Military Base Visit
3 mins
President Pedro Sánchez Highlights Spain's Role in International Security During Military Base Visit
The Iron Claw: A Glimpse into the Tragic Tale of Wrestling's Von Erich Family
3 mins
The Iron Claw: A Glimpse into the Tragic Tale of Wrestling's Von Erich Family
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
1 hour
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
3 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
3 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
3 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
3 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app