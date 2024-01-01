Storm Gerrit Takes a Toll on Historic Bickleigh Castle

In the wake of Storm Gerrit’s destructive pass over the UK, the historic Bickleigh Castle in Devon fell victim to its severe weather conditions, resulting in the partial collapse of its south tower. The Grade I listed building, dating back to the 11th Century, stood as a testament to time until the storm’s powerful winds, reaching up to 70mph, and a mini-tornado shook its very foundation.

Impact of Storm Gerrit

The left-hand turret of the castle crumbled under the relentless force, leaving a trail of rubble – a door, flagpole, and bricks – scattered across the front garden. This shocking sight greeted the owners, Robbie and Sarah Hay, who have lived in the castle for the past 22 years. To their credit, despite the sudden blow, they have chosen to remain positive.

Business as Usual

Highlighting their resilience, the Hays are steadfast in their assurance that business operations – including weddings, tours, and events – will continue uninterrupted. The ancient castle will open its doors to the public from April, welcoming guests for tours and high teas. As it stands, the insurance company is in the process of assessing the situation and will soon initiate the clearing and repair work.

A Glimpse into Bickleigh Castle’s History

Bickleigh Castle’s architectural marvel features a three-story single-depth plan with a slate roof and turrets, and a central carriage archway that leads into a courtyard. Throughout its long history, the castle has seen several alterations and restorations, most notably in the 15th century by the Courtenay family and in the 1920s and 1930s by Francis Harper and Lt Col Jasper Henson. These modifications have shaped the castle into the iconic structure it is today. In the face of this recent incident, the Hays attribute the castle’s longevity to the flexible nature of the lime mortar used in the joints, which allows the stones to expand and contract with changing weather conditions.

Undeterred by the recent collapse, the owners are determined to quickly clear the rubble and move forward, resonating the resilient spirit of the very castle they call home.