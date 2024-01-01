en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Storm Gerrit Takes a Toll on Historic Bickleigh Castle

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
Storm Gerrit Takes a Toll on Historic Bickleigh Castle

In the wake of Storm Gerrit’s destructive pass over the UK, the historic Bickleigh Castle in Devon fell victim to its severe weather conditions, resulting in the partial collapse of its south tower. The Grade I listed building, dating back to the 11th Century, stood as a testament to time until the storm’s powerful winds, reaching up to 70mph, and a mini-tornado shook its very foundation.

Impact of Storm Gerrit

The left-hand turret of the castle crumbled under the relentless force, leaving a trail of rubble – a door, flagpole, and bricks – scattered across the front garden. This shocking sight greeted the owners, Robbie and Sarah Hay, who have lived in the castle for the past 22 years. To their credit, despite the sudden blow, they have chosen to remain positive.

Business as Usual

Highlighting their resilience, the Hays are steadfast in their assurance that business operations – including weddings, tours, and events – will continue uninterrupted. The ancient castle will open its doors to the public from April, welcoming guests for tours and high teas. As it stands, the insurance company is in the process of assessing the situation and will soon initiate the clearing and repair work.

A Glimpse into Bickleigh Castle’s History

Bickleigh Castle’s architectural marvel features a three-story single-depth plan with a slate roof and turrets, and a central carriage archway that leads into a courtyard. Throughout its long history, the castle has seen several alterations and restorations, most notably in the 15th century by the Courtenay family and in the 1920s and 1930s by Francis Harper and Lt Col Jasper Henson. These modifications have shaped the castle into the iconic structure it is today. In the face of this recent incident, the Hays attribute the castle’s longevity to the flexible nature of the lime mortar used in the joints, which allows the stones to expand and contract with changing weather conditions.

Undeterred by the recent collapse, the owners are determined to quickly clear the rubble and move forward, resonating the resilient spirit of the very castle they call home.

0
United Kingdom Weather
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UK Supermarkets to Cease Selling Pre-Packed Fruits and Vegetables by 2024

By Quadri Adejumo

Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur

By Salman Khan

Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice Ring in the New Year with Royal Fans

By BNN Correspondents

Colorado Springs Mother Arrested in UK on Murder Charges ...
@Crime · 15 mins
Colorado Springs Mother Arrested in UK on Murder Charges ...
heart comment 0
2024 Arts Scene: A Year of Controversy, Star Power, and Ambition

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Arts Scene: A Year of Controversy, Star Power, and Ambition
Paula Abdul Accuses British TV Executive of Sexual Assault in Lawsuit

By BNN Correspondents

Paula Abdul Accuses British TV Executive of Sexual Assault in Lawsuit
Edwin Afriyie Wins Appeal Rights in Case Against City of London Police Over Taser Use

By Hadeel Hashem

Edwin Afriyie Wins Appeal Rights in Case Against City of London Police Over Taser Use
Financial Crisis Looms Over The Living Rainforest Amid Soaring Energy Costs

By Ebenezer Mensah

Financial Crisis Looms Over The Living Rainforest Amid Soaring Energy Costs
Latest Headlines
World News
Jerick McKinnon Rises to the Occasion in Chiefs' Wild Card Win
17 seconds
Jerick McKinnon Rises to the Occasion in Chiefs' Wild Card Win
Tottenham Hotspur Closing in on Radu Dragusin Signing Amidst Urgent Defensive Reinforcements
1 min
Tottenham Hotspur Closing in on Radu Dragusin Signing Amidst Urgent Defensive Reinforcements
Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority Teams Up With Local Organizations For Environmental Stewardship
1 min
Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority Teams Up With Local Organizations For Environmental Stewardship
Longevity Strategies of Anti-Aging Experts: Insights and Perspectives
2 mins
Longevity Strategies of Anti-Aging Experts: Insights and Perspectives
Aging in Canada: An Emphasis on Hearing Health
4 mins
Aging in Canada: An Emphasis on Hearing Health
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
6 mins
US Senate Sees Republican Shift Towards MAGA Movement
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
6 mins
£120 million Housing Project Receives Approval in St Helier
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
7 mins
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Negotiations into 2024
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
7 mins
Victoria Ushers in New Year with Surge in Taxes and Fees
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
8 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
30 mins
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
32 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
1 hour
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 hour
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
1 hour
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
2 hours
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app