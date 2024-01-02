en English
Storm Gerrit Strikes Scotland: Preparing for Power Cuts Amid Changing Storm Landscape

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
Storm Gerrit Strikes Scotland: Preparing for Power Cuts Amid Changing Storm Landscape

Storms are a frequent phenomenon in the UK, often leading to power outages that disrupt daily life. In the face of such challenges, preparedness is essential. This includes keeping a torch with working batteries at hand, charging mobile phones, and ensuring that fridges and freezers are adequately insulated to maintain cold temperatures. The Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DNO), responsible for maintaining physical electricity supplies, is a vital contact during power cuts, reachable at 105. The Energy Networks Association provides a postcode tool for finding local DNO details.

Storm Gerrit and Its Impact

Storm Gerrit, named by the UK Met Office, recently wreaked havoc across Scotland, causing widespread destruction, flooding, power outages, and transport disruption. The naming of storms is a crucial tool in weather communication, enhancing clarity and effectiveness, particularly in the UK and Ireland. The UK Met Office, Met Éireann, and KNMI collaboratively release new storm names each season. Since the commencement of this naming initiative in 2015, there has been an average of eight named storms per season, with the 2015-2016 and 2017-2018 seasons witnessing the highest number of named storms, at 11 each.

Climate Change and Storm Frequency

Research conducted by climate scientists suggests a potential change in the storm landscape over the next 50-100 years. Northern Europe, including Ireland, is expected to see more severe storms, albeit less frequently, a shift attributed to global warming. These findings underscore the need for communities to be prepared for such events.

Proactive Measures During Power Outages

In case of a gas emergency, the number to call is 0800 111999. For those who rely on electricity for medical equipment, contacting the DNO to be placed on a Priority Register is recommended. The Met Office also advises to check on elderly neighbors, switch off appliances that could pose hazards when power is restored, and have important documents accessible. BT offers support for those using Digital Voice telephones without a mobile phone or signal. Checking with neighbors can help determine if the power cut is a local issue or specific to one’s own residence. Older and disabled individuals, as well as those using healthcare equipment, can sign up for the Priority Services Register, a free service that provides support during power outages. Users are advised to have a plan in place with their care team for device-related problems during power disruptions.

United Kingdom Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

