Stonybrook Capital Appoints New CEO to Boost International Presence

Stonybrook Capital, a notable strategic advisory and investment banking firm with a particular focus on the insurance and reinsurance industry, has announced the appointment of Darren Bailey as its new CEO of International and Group Managing Director. A move aimed at solidifying the firm’s international presence, Bailey will operate from London, simultaneously offering support to the firm’s US operations.

Experienced Leadership

Bringing a trove of invaluable experience to the role, Bailey’s professional timeline includes notable positions at Roosevelt Road Capital Partners, R&Q, Aon Securities, Aon Insurance Management, and AIG. His expertise is broad and diverse, spanning across the domains of M&A, capital raising, legacy transactions, reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities (ILS).

Stonybrook’s Growth Strategy

Joseph Scheerer, Stonybrook’s CEO, lauded Bailey’s proven capacity to manage growth and transactions. In line with its expansion plan, the firm is also gearing up to bolster its team with new talent from Citi and Cowen. The overarching goal is to extend the firm’s specialized consulting services into Europe, the Far East, and LATAM.

Anticipating Significant Growth

While many Wall Street firms are resorting to downsizing, Stonybrook Capital is taking a decidedly different path. The company is actively recruiting talent to enhance its specialized consulting services. Looking to the future, the company anticipates significant growth in 2024. It boasts a solid pipeline in Capital Markets, Alternatives, and Risk Management, and has shown a pronounced interest in the UK MGA market and FAL (Funds At Lloyds) initiatives.